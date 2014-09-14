Holmberg, Hamilton lead Reds past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- After halting a most untimely slide from contention, things were starting to look up for the Milwaukee Brewers, who carried a three-game winning streak into their game Saturday night against the left-hander David Holmberg and the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

But Holmberg, with all of five major league appearances under his belt, baffled the Brewers’ bats all day and Milwaukee’s recently-stabilized bullpen gave up a two-run triple to center fielder Billy Hamilton in the seventh inning as the Reds rolled to a 5-1 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 45,205.

“He did a real nice job,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “(Catcher) Devin (Mesoraco) did a super job of controlling the game and making sure we didn’t give them many opportunities to get excited offensively.”

In two starts this season, Holmberg (1-1) had allowed 11 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings of work and it looked as if his return to the rotation wouldn’t last long as he plunked center fielder Carlos Gomez to open the game and then walked right fielder Ryan Braun.

But Holmberg got some luck as Gomez was caught between second and third on a grounder to short by first baseman Jonathan Lucroy. Shortsop Zack Cozart got Braun on the force at second, then, Holmberg himself made the tag to catch Gomez in a rundown between second and third.

“We had a real good chance early and we messed that up,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

Holmberg would cruise the rest of the way, allowing only two hits -- one of them a solo home run by third baseman Aramis Ramirez to open the fourth -- while walking two and striking out four over six innings of work.

“The first inning was a little rough, but I ended up making some pitches and getting some good innings,” Holmberg said. “The offense came through for me.”

Brewers right-hander Yovani Gallardo (8-10) got into a good rhythm and put himself in position to earn his first victory since Aug. 16. He, too, worked his way out of a major jam, loading the bases with nobody out in the fourth.

Cincinnati got on the board when Gallardo walked second baseman Brandon Phillips. That brought up right fielder Jay Bruce, who made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left that scored third baseman Todd Frazier, but Ramirez, cutting off the throw from left fielder Khris Davis, was able to rifle back to third in time to catch Devin Mesoraco, who was trying to advance on the play.

“I got a little bit out of whack there in the fourth inning, but I think really the only pitch that was up in the zone was the one to (catcher Brayan) Pena,” Gallardo said. “Frazier stuck his bat out there and was able to get a base hit. I was just rushing through my delivery there with those two walks but I was just able to leave it at that.”

Gallardo stuck out left fielder Ryan Ludwick to end the ending and worked through the sixth, holding the Reds to two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

“We didn’t score runs for him today,” Roenicke said. “He only gave up two runs, I’ll take that every time. The one inning, he kind of lost it, but the other innings I thought he threw the ball well.”

The Reds created some separation in the seventh.

Left-hander Zach Duke struck out Bruce to open the inning, then allowed a double to Ludwick. Cozart grounded out on a failed but but pinch hitter Jason Bourgeois reached on a slow chopper to bring up Hamilton, who slapped Duke’s first offering to the wall in right center for a triple to make it 4-1.

“In a 2-1 game, we feel good,” Roenicke said. “We’ve got a chance to score a run and tie it up or get a couple and go ahead. That killed us. Those two runs there killed us.”

Cincinnati added an insurance run in the eighth on Mesoraco’s RBI single off Jimmy Nelson and right-hander Jumbo Diaz worked a scoreless ninth to close it out for the Reds, who have won four of their last five.

The Brewers fell to five games behind division-leading St. Louis but remained 1 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the second National League wild-card spot.

NOTES: The game started 15 minutes late due to enhanced security screening at Miller Park. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto is traveling and working out with the team on its nine-day trip and is optimistic that he’ll be able to return from the disabled list before the end of the season. Votto has been out since July 8 with a distal quadriceps strain. ... The Reds and Brewers wrap up the series Sunday with Cincinnati RHP Mike Leake opposing Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza. The teams will meet once more this season -- a three-game series Sept. 23-25 in Cincinnati.