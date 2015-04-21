Desclafani helps Reds beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- With the two worst offenses in the National League meeting Monday night, it should not come as a surprise that a classic pitching duel unfolded at Miller Park.

What was surprising, however, is how that pitchers’ duel turned into a rout so quickly.

Home runs from shortstop Zack Cozart and first baseman Joey Votto provided plenty of offense for right-hander Anthony Desclafani, who threw eight shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He knew this was a very important game for us,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Coming from the bullpen he told me that he was ready and he really proved it.”

Descalfani allowed just two hits and struck out five while extending his streak of scoreless innings to 15 in a row.

“I‘m just trying to get better,” said Descalfani, who was acquired in the trade that sent right-hander Mat Latos to the Marlins last December. “You don’t ever want to let off the pedal. Up here at this level things can turn really quick. I just want to keep the same mentality and approach.”

For a while Monday, it looked like his effort might go to waste against Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta, who went seven innings but was tagged for six runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

He cruised through his first five innings, using his slider and changeup to flummox Cincinnati batters but lost his command quickly in the sixth as the first four batters all reached base.

He got his first out of the inning by getting Votto on a force at home on left fielder Marlon Byrd’s fielder’s choice, and catcher Brayan Pena broke the deadlock with a sacrifice fly to center.

That brought up Cozart, who fouled off the first three offerings from Peralta before ripping a 1-2 fastball to left for his second home run of the season, giving the Reds a 4-0 lead.

“When you have a guy with his kind of stuff you know it’s going to be a battle,” Cozart said. “He got a little wild and he left one over the plate to me. He had been busting me in all game and that was the first one he left up.”

Cozart’s at-bat provided an additional problem for the Brewers, who have struggled to score runs while getting off to a franchise-worst 2-11 start this season. Not only did he put Milwaukee in yet another deep hole, he also fouled a pitch off the left foot of Milwaukee catcher Jonathan Lucroy, fracturing a toe and sending the 2014 All-Star to the disabled list.

He stayed in the game and even came to bat in the bottom of the inning, but gave way to backup Martin Maldonado in the seventh.

“I’ve been hit a million times in my neck, arms, hands, fingers, feet -- everywhere,” Lucroy said. “I could feel a difference in this one. The pain was a lot sharper. Especially when I went up to hit, I knew something was going on because I could feel it swelling up in my shoe. Then I went to go hit and when I torqued on my front foot it lit me up pretty good.”

He is the second Brewers player to land on the disabled list this season, joining center fielder Carlos Gomez, who strained his hamstring last week.

Milwaukee is also without second baseman Scooter Gennett, who sliced open his hand Sunday and required five stitches.

“It’s hard when you’re not playing well and you’ve lost Gomez, you lose Scooter for a few days and now you lose Luc,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “But we know we can get back in it. You just keep chipping away.”

Right-fielder Ryan Braun finally put the Brewers on the board in the ninth, hitting a one-out home run to center of right-hander Jumbo Diaz.

It was the first home run of the season for Braun and the first by a Brewers hitter since April 11, when Jean Segura hit a two-run shot of the Pirates’ Vance Worley.

NOTES: Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett was out of the lineup Monday and considered day-to-day after cutting his hand in a shower at PNC Park Sunday. Gennett needed five stitches to close the wound. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco was not with the team Monday while he deals with a family issue, manager Bryan Price said. Mesoraco hasn’t played since April 12 because of a sore hip but is expected to rejoin the team Tuesday.