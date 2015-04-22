Reds win slugfest in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for anything that might shake themselves from a brutal early-season slump, the Milwaukee Brewers took the field Tuesday night wearing their batting practice uniforms.

Unfortunately, it was Cincinnati Reds who put on a pre-game-esque hitting display, belting five home runs -- including grand slams by right fielder Jay Bruce and third baseman Todd Fraizer, and a pair of solo shots by shortstop Zack Cozart -- in a 16-10 slugfest win over the Brewers in front of an announced crowd of 27,293 at Miller Park.

“For us to score 10 there and not even be close to winning, I can’t really explain it,” said Milwaukee right-hander Mike Fiers (0-3), who gave up both grand slams and lasted just four innings. “Things haven’t been going our way; things definitely haven’t been going my way. I need to be better. I don’t know what else to say.”

The Reds did the brunt of their damage Tuesday with two outs.

Fiers notched his first three strikeouts in the second inning then picked up No. 4 to open the third before center fielder Billy Hamilton bounced out to the mound.

But Votto followed with a base hit, Frazier drew a walk and second baseman Brandon Phillips reached on an error by third baseman Jason Rogers loading the bases for Bruce, who belted a 1-2 fastball to put the Reds up, 4-0.

Milwaukee’s offense, though, showed flashes of life in the bottom of the inning. Maldonado, starting in place of the injured Jonathan Lucroy, sliced the deficit in half with a two-run home run, his first of the season.

Shortstop Jean Segura and Herrera recorded back-to-back doubles to make it a 4-3 game and right fielder Ryan Braun tied it up with an RBI single, but was thrown out trying to get to second base.

The momentum was short-lived, though, as Fiers gave up back-to-back singles to open the fourth and, after a fielder’s choice by Marquis and a pop out by Hamilton, he left a cutter up to Frazier, who crushed it to left to make it an 8-4 game.

“You go up 4-0 and hopefully cruise the rest of the game but they came back and then we came back,” Fraizer said. “It was one of those games that just didn’t seem like it was going to end. Our offense came through. We battled our tails off and we got them in today.”

After adding two more in the fifth on Cozart’s first home run of the day, the Reds though they had broken the game open in the sixth when Votto led off with his sixth homer of the year and left fielder Marlon Byrd made it a 10-5 game with a sac fly.

But Brewers returned the favor, loading the bases against right-hander J.J. Hoover. Price turned to right-hander Burke Badenhop to face switch-hitting second baseman Elian Herrera, who blasted a 1-0 offering to right for his first career grand slam and getting the Brewers within three.

“He was hot in spring training, he was hot when he got to Triple-A and he swung it well today,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “We’ll continue to do that and see where we go from there.”

Once again, the Brewers’ momentum didn’t last long, though; Cincinnati added three more runs in the seventh, on Cozart’s second homer of the day and a big, two-run single by second baseman Brandon Phillips.

“They were rallying and we couldn’t put them away,” Price said. “That was a big base hit. It extended the lead and gave us some breathing room.”

The offensive explosion was enough to make a winner out of right-hander Jason Marquis (1-1), who struck out eight but allowed five runs on nine hits over five innings of work.

NOTES: The Brewers placed C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left toe) and 2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left hand) on the 15-day disabled list and promoted C Juan Centeno and INF Elian Herrera from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Herrera was not on Milwaukee’s 40-man roster, so the team designated Colorado Springs RHP Brandon Kintzler for assignment. ... C Devin Mesoraco returned to the Reds on Tuesday and drew a pinch-hit walk in the seventh inning. He left the team during Sunday’s game at St. Louis and initially didn’t travel to Milwaukee because of what Reds manager Bryan Price said were “family issues.” Mesoraco hadn’t played since sustaining a hip injury April 12.