Brewers pull out of slide with 4-2 win

MILWAUKEE -- After two painful, heartbreaking and frustrating losses extended their losing streak to eight games, the Milwaukee Brewers caught a break Thursday afternoon, manufacturing two runs in the late innings for a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

Shortstop Jean Segura broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single, right fielder Ryan Braun added an insurance run in the eighth, scoring on an error by Reds third baseman Khristopher Negron, and right-hander Francisco Rodriguez worked around a two-out double in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Brewers right-hander Kyle Lohse set the tone for the day, reverting to his usual form after three dismal and uncharacteristic starts to open the season.

After logging an 0-3 record with a whopping 10.34 ERA coming into the game, Lohse was sharp, scattering three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings. The only blemish on his line came in the fifth when Reds left fielder Marlon Byrd belted a two-run homer to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead.

But the Milwaukee offense, which has showed signs of life during the series, also flashed some power. First baseman Adam Lind put the Brewers on the board with a solo shot to open the second and third baseman Aramis Ramirez erased the deficit created by Byrd’s shot when he led off the fifth with his first homer of the season.

“He needed it. We certainly needed it,” Roenicke said. “Hopefully, these good things that are happening will start giving us confidence individually and as a team.”

Both of Milwaukee’s home runs came off Reds right-hander Homer Bailey, who was making just his second start since undergoing elbow surgery in September. He allowed seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

”I don’t think he had as good of stuff as far as sheer velocity, but I think this is kind of the road we’re going to travel until he’s 100 percent,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”When I say 100 percent, I mean until he’s able to build up the resilience and things of that nature for a guy coming off of elbow surgery.

“There will be some bumps in the road depending on how he feels and the type of stuff he has, but he’ll continue to get better and today I thought he managed the game well without his best stuff.”

Still, Bailey’s effort was wiped out by another struggling performance from the Reds’ bullpen, which had already blown three games this season and had surrendered 12 earned runs in 17 2/3 innings in the first nine games of Cincinnati’s 10-game road trip.

Right-hander Kevin Gregg came on in relief of Bailey in the sixth and retired Ramirez to end the inning but walked center fielder Logan Schafer to one the seventh.

Schafer advanced on a sac bunt by catcher Martin Maldonado, and after Gregg struck out pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra, Gregg missed his mark on a 2-2 fastball that Segura ripped up the middle for an RBI single.

Gregg struck out Herrera to end the inning, but left-hander Manny Parra didn’t fare much better in the eighth. Braun opened with a single before Lind struck out and left fielder Khris Davis was retired. Braun moved to second on a pinch-hit single by Jason Rogers.

Schafer was batting when Braun took off for third. Negron couldn’t make a play on the throw from catcher Tucker Barnhart and Braun scored easily.

“We have to pick it up, we have to be better,” Price said. “We have to come in throwing strikes and challenging opponents -- and being more efficient. We have to be effective. We’ve taken some leads into the late innings and they’ve gotten away from us, so we have to be better.”

NOTES: With C Jonathan Lucroy on the disabled list with a fractured left toe, Martin Maldonado was in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Milwaukee called up C Juan Centeno earlier in the week to provide depth, but manager Ron Roenicke said he would continue to use Maldonado until he needed a day off. ... Cincinnati C Tucker Barnhart made his second start of the season, giving C Brayan Pena a day off. Since C Devin Mesoraco suffered a hip injury on April 12, Pena has started 10 of the last 11 games.