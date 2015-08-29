Jungmann, Brewers blank Reds

MILWAUKEE -- As the Milwaukee Brewers’ miserable 2015 season trudged on, the emergence of young starters like right-hander Taylor Jungmann offered small moments of solace.

But even Jungmann, and the two other youngsters in Milwaukee’s rotation, have floundered of late. So when Jungmann tossed six shutout innings Friday in a 5-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park, Brewers manager Craig Counsell was able to relax just a bit.

“It was good to see,” Counsell said. “We’ve struggled a little bit a couple times through the rotation, so it was an outing we needed. Taylor stepped up tonight. I thought he kind of struggled through the first couple innings but got out of them. Even in the fourth the balls and strikes were pretty even. But he kept it together and made pitches when he had to.”

Jungmann (8-5), Milwaukee’s rookie right hander, came into the game having lost four of his last six starts but looked much more like the pitcher that began the year 5-1 by holding the Reds to three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“It wasn’t an easy outing for me, but I think we needed one of those to maybe get us rolling,” Jungmann said. “You never know with this game. It’s been a tough stretch for us, but you work your way out of it.”

He got a boost from an offense that took advantage early against right-hander Raisel Iglesias, who retired 16 in a row after giving up two runs in the first inning.

Iglesias struck out 10 and held Milwaukee to three runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings, including a solo home run by outfielder Domingo Santana.

Santana, acquired in a deadline deal that sent outfielder Carlos Gomez to Houston last month, had homered twice since being called up from Triple-A on Aug. 21 but had gone 0-for-2 with a strikeout his first two times up Friday.

Facing right-hander Raisel Iglesias (3-6) in the seventh, Santana worked the count to 2-1 before crushing a slider to right-center field.

“I was just trying to look for something over the plate, a mistake and put a good swing on it,” said Santana. “I was trying to hit a line drive over the second baseman and actually I put a better swing on it.”

Four of the first five Brewers hitters reached against Iglesias.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy made it 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI double. After a walk to right fielder Ryan Braun, first baseman Adam Lind lined out to left before left fielder Khris Davis drove in Lucroy with a base hit for a 2-0 lead.

“I think I was rushing and going through the motions too fast,” Iglesias said through an interpreter. “My pitches weren’t going the way I was expecting so they took advantage of that and were really aggressive.”

Iglesias hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in each of his last six starts.

“He was just yanking the ball a little bit and had a hard time settling in but after that, he was absolutely nails,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He left a breaking ball on the plate that Santana hit for the home run. Really, he was spectacular all that time in between.”

NOTES: Reds manager Bryan Price said he still planned on starting LHP David Holmberg on Sunday against the Cubs in Chicago, but Price said that could change as he and his staff try to put together a five-man rotation for the rest of the season. Holmberg has allowed 18 runs in 10 2/3 innings over his last three starts. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell will use 3B/INF Hernan Perez against left-handed starting pitchers but expects to give the bulk of playing time to INF Elian Herrera, who entered play Friday batting .288 with six doubles and nine RBIs in 24 games since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 31. ... The Reds won five of the first six meetings with the Brewers this season but have dropped the last four, including a three-game sweep in Cincinnati from July 3-5. ... Brewers starters haven’t recorded a quality start since Aug. 16. In those eight games, Milwaukee’s rotation has combined to go 2-6 with a 9.92 ERA.