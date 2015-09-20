Brewers lose eighth straight, two players

MILWAUKEE -- A bad week at the end of a bad season got even worse for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Not only did Milwaukee drop a 9-7 decision to the Cincinnati Reds, but the Brewers also were again nipped by the injury bug, losing infielder Elian Herrera and outfielder Shane Peterson on Saturday night at Miller Park.

“It was a rough night,” said manager Craig Counsell, whose team has lost eight in a row and dropped back into last place in the National League Central.

The Brewers had watched 2-0 and 6-3 leads disappear before outfielder Domingo Santana put them up 7-6 with an RBI single in the seventh inning -- his career-best fifth RBI of the day.

Right-hander Tyler Cravy came on to work the eighth for Milwaukee and followed a leadoff single with two strikeouts before giving up a hit to center fielder Jason Bourgeois.

Left fielder Skip Schumaker dropped a bloop single into shallow left that let the tying run cross.

Herrera and Peterson, along with shortstop Jean Segura, all charged for the ball, which dropped among them as they collided. Segura walked away unharmed, but Peterson and Herrera required the attention of the Brewers’ medical staff during a 12-minute delay that ended with Herrera being taken off the field by an ambulance cart.

“Game was on the line, neither of us thought we could get to it so we didn’t want to call it,” Peterson said. “It’s kind of one of those plays. I haven’t seen the replay. Things kind of just happened. Everybody was right there and trying to make the catch.”

The Brewers dodged a bullet when X-rays revealed Herrera suffered only a deep bruise to his right thigh and Peterson suffered a bruised right knee.

“To get a negative X-ray, I know his spirits are lifted,” Counsell said. “It’s a right thigh contusion but it’s pretty significant. He got hit pretty good.”

Cravy (0-7) followed by intentionally walking first baseman Joey Votto, who had a two-run home run and a double already, and second baseball Brandon Phillips followed with a bloop single to put the Reds ahead.

“We battled back,” Counsell said. “It was a back-and-forth game. We were a little unfortunate tonight, but we battled back and took the lead. The eighth inning ... you throw your hands up on three bloop hits and a ground ball.”

Santana set a career high with five RBIs and got Milwaukee started with a two-run double in the first.

The Reds got a run back in the third when right-hander Josh Smith led off with a triple and then scored on Schumaker’s RBI single. Votto gave Cincinnati the lead when he followed with his 28th homer of the season.

Milwaukee evened the score in the bottom of the inning when left fielder Khris Davis singled to score second baseman Scooter Gennett.

The Brewers moved back in front when center fielder Logan Schafer opened the fourth with his first home run since Sept. 10, 2013.

Smith lasted only four innings, allowing four runs, six hits and two walks while striking out three.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani took over in the fifth and Santana broke the game open with a two-run homer.

Todd Frazier hit his 35th home run of the season in the sixth off Brewers starter Taylor Jungmann, who allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk in five-plus innings. He struck out four.

“I didn’t even think I got it,” said Frazier, who became just the second Reds player to get 40 doubles and 35 home runs in a season. “I hit it and thought, ‘Oh, no!’ It is a pretty cool feat. Just me and Frank Robinson to do that in a Reds uniform. That’s awesome.”

Pinch hitter Brayan Pena followed and tied the game by driving in shortstop Eugenio Suarez on a groundout.

“I’ve just been very, very pleased with the way our guys have been playing, especially since we rolled over August and got into September,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Most of the teams we are playing are in the postseason hunt and are pushing and pushing. Our guys are pushing back. I‘m very proud of that.”

NOTES: Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson returned to the team, but he will not participate in baseball activities this weekend as he recovers from a brain contusion suffered when he was struck in the head by a line drive Wednesday against St. Louis. Manager Craig Counsell said Nelson will pitch again this season but probably won’t make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. ... Milwaukee was also without RF Ryan Braun, who has been battling back soreness for the last few weeks. Counsell said Braun is day to day. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton is still in Cincinnati, where he underwent an MRI exam on Friday on his sore right shoulder. ... 1B Joey Votto returned to the Cincinnati lineup after serving a one-game suspension for his role in a Sept. 9 altercation with umpire Bill Welke.