Brewers end eight-game losing streak

MILWAUKEE -- The Cincinnati Reds flashed some power, hitting three home runs -- two of them from right fielder Jay Bruce -- but the Milwaukee Brewers used the small-ball approach, and it paid off with an 8-4 victory over the Reds Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

The Brewers collected 13 hits, 11 of them singles, and also took advantage of three Cincinnati errors to avoid a series sweep and snap a season-long eight-game losing streak.

Eight of those hits came in the fifth inning, as the Brewers scored five runs to erase a 2-0 Cincinnati lead with the help of two Reds’ errors on one play.

Third baseman Hernan Perez and shortstop Luis Sardinas began the inning with singles to bring up catcher Nevin Ashley, who chopped one back to Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani. The pitcher made a great grab but an errant throw to second that landed in center field.

Things got worse when center fielder Ryan LaMarre made a bad throw trying to get Perez at third; the ball sailed into the Reds’ dugout, Perez scored and Sardina was safe at third.

“That’s what I wanted -- a ground ball to somebody,” DeSclafani said. “I just have to make a better throw and throw it over second base. That comes down on me.”

In all, Milwaukee put nine straight batters on to start the inning. The Reds didn’t record an out until pinch-hitter Khris Davis was thrown out trying to score on center fielder Logan Schafer’s RBI single.

First baseman Adam Lind followed with a two-run double to make it a 5-2 game, and that chased DeSclafani (9-11), who was charged with five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.

“He showed good stuff,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “But there have to be lessons learned here. That’s a play that completely changes the tone of the game and it’s a play that we expect every single guy on our team to make. I‘m sure he’s regretting the errant throw.”

Right-hander Colin Balestar gave up two more singles but left the bases loaded by retiring Perez and Sardinas to end the inning.

The Reds got within a run in the sixth, when Bruce and shortstop Eugenio Suarez hit back-to-back home runs off Milwaukee right-hander Kyle Lohse. But the Brewers scored an insurance run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Lind, who went 3-for-4 on the day.

“Adam had a big game today,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Especially on a day like today when he’s definitely the anchor in that lineup. His double in that inning gave us the lead.”

A ground-rule double from pinch-hitter Martin Maldonado and another single from outfielder Domingo Santana in the eighth pushed Milwaukee’s lead to four runs.

Rookie right-hander Ariel Pena (2-0) went five innings for Milwaukee and held the Reds to two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

“We needed a win,” Counsell said. “We had a different group out there because of the injuries and they did a nice job. We had that big inning. They made a mistake that cost them pretty big and we took advantage of it. We got some breaks today, that’s for sure.”

Bruce’s first home run of the day gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the third. He walked to lead off the fourth and scored on a base hit by catcher Tucker Barnhart.

NOTES: Reds CF Ryan LaMarre left the game with strained right hamstring in the sixth inning. Manager Bryan Price said he didn’t expect LaMarre to be available for a few days. ... Brewers INF Elian Herrera was on crutches and feeling sore Sunday after colliding with OF Shane Peterson and SS Jean Segura a night earlier. Herrera suffered a deep bruise to his right thigh but did not fracture any bones while Peterson suffered a bruised knee. Neither was in the starting lineup Sunday against Cincinnati. ... The Reds came into Sunday’s game seeking their first sweep of the Brewers since May 10-12, 2013, and their first in Milwaukee since Aug. 25-27, 2009. However, the Reds failed to get that sweep. ... Sunday’s victory gave the Brewers their first season series victory over the Reds since 2006. ... Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman has not allowed a run in his last 15 outings against the Brewers and has recorded 12 saves during that stretch. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton missed his third straight game because of a sore right shoulder. He’s scheduled to rejoin the Reds Monday in St. Louis.