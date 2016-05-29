Reds snap 11-game losing streak

MILWAUKEE -- It wasn’t the prettiest or most traditional method of winning a baseball game, but after dropping 11 in a row, the Cincinnati Reds aren’t going to complain about style points after their 7-6 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.

For starters, there were the hit batsmen, trying a modern National League record. Then there was an attempted steal of home plate, which resulted in Reds starting pitcher Alfredo Simon being hit by a pitch and then being tossed when he drilled Anderson the next inning.

There also were the replays; three of them in all, including one that resulted in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning.

“I feel like this one is the perfect image of the season,” Reds center fielder Tyler Holt said. “We’ve been battling and battling.”

The Reds certainly had to battle Saturday. They trailed 6-1 heading into the seventh against right-hander Michael Blazek, who allowed a leadoff double to Tucker Barnhart and then retired the next two batters.

But three straight singles cut the deficit to 6-3 and Adam Duvall worked the count full before crushing a hanging slider to left field for his 11th home run of the season -- and second in as many games -- trying the score at 6.

“He must have thrown me probably six sliders. He threw me one fastball and it was up, way up,” Duvall said. “The ones that he threw me early were pretty good, but I kind of saw it and I was kind of prepared for it.”

The score held into the ninth, but again the Reds loaded the bases, this time against Jeremy Jeffress, who appeared to get out of it when Duvall bounced into an inning-ending double play at second.

Reds video coordinator Rob Coughlin, however, thought he saw Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett miss second base -- part of the “neighborhood rule” changes put into place this season -- so Price requested a crew chief review and after a 2:01 delay, the call was overturned, giving the Reds the lead.

“He noticed that it was just barely off, but you have to go for it,” Price said.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell seemed less than pleased with the review process.

“They’ve basically set precedent that we should basically challenge every single call after the seventh inning because there’s nothing about that play that would suggest replay,” Counsell said. “Everybody’s got their back turned, walking on to the next inning. It tells you that in the seventh inning, challenge as much as you want. It doesn’t matter if you’re out of challenges. And we’ve heard that from umpires -- it doesn’t matter if you’re out of challenges, they’re going to look at it anyway. I wasn’t surprised that they looked at it.”

Price used both of his replays in the first inning, challenging a leadoff infield hit by Jonathan Villar that was overturned but then losing a challenge when Chris Carter reached on an error.

Jonathan Lucroy gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead with a single in the first inning, then tacked on two runs with a homer in the fifth.

That inning began with Chase Anderson getting drilled by Simon, retaliation for an inning earlier when Anderson plunked Simon when Holt attempted to steal home with two outs.

Simon was tossed for hitting Anderson, who held Cincinnati to a run in five hits with three strikeouts in five innings.

Lucroy said Anderson wasn’t trying to hit Simon intentionally.

”He just panicked and overthrew and hit him,“ Lucroy said. ”It wasn’t on purpose, believe me. We were going fastball away right there. he just panicked.

“He was going from the windup. I saw the guy took off, I actually came up out of it and he just tried to speed it up and ended up smoking him.”

After Lucroy’s home run, the Brewers added two more runs in the sixth but couldn’t strike again against the Reds’ bullpen.

Tony Cingrani finished for his fourth save of the year.

“There will be games like this,” Counsell said. “The call in the ninth, obviously, is a first. We haven’t seen that one. You’re up five in the seventh with how we’ve been playing, you obviously expect to win. But it just didn’t play tonight.”

NOTES: LF Ryan Braun was out of the staring lineup but appeared as a pinch hitter and is expected back in the lineup on Sunday. ... Cincinnati RHP Jon Moscat, working his way back from a left shoulder injury, will throw one more bullpen session with Triple-A Louisville and rejoin the Reds next week in Colorado, manager Bryan Price said. ... Milwaukee RHPs Matt Garza (strained right lat) and Corey Knebel (left oblique strain) threw simulated games on Saturday and will make a minor league rehab assignments early next week. Garza will join Class A Wisconsin on Tuesday in Peoria, Ill., for his first start. Knebel will join Class A Brevard County for two outings and then advance to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Neither has pitched for Milwaukee this season because of injuries suffered late in spring training.