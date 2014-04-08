Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The road to the National League Central title usually goes through St. Louis, and that hasn’t been a friendly route for the Cincinnati Reds thus far in 2014. The Cardinals have won three of four meetings in the early going and look to clinch their second series victory over the visiting Reds on Tuesday. St. Louis won the series opener 5-3 on Monday, the first of the four meetings to be decided by more than one run.

The Reds hope to get the middle of their lineup going, as Brandon Phillips, Joey Votto and Jay Bruce combined to go 0-for-9 on Monday and are all batting below .260. “These are guys that, when the season is over, they’re going to have their numbers,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters. “They will be the performers that we know they are. Right now, almost collectively, we’ve struggled to do anything with guys in scoring position and have any sustained rallies.” The Cardinals are looking to post consecutive victories for the first time this season after alternating wins and losses in their first seven contests.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (1-0, 5.40)

Bailey wasn’t sharp in his first turn against the Cardinals last week, allowing four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and gave up a home run to Jhonny Peralta, dropping to 5-10 in 18 starts against St. Louis. Bailey has a 1-5 mark and a 5.54 ERA in eight career outings at Busch Stadium.

Lynn was the beneficiary of strong run support in his win over the Reds on Thursday, but he certainly left room for improvement. He labored through five innings and struck out seven but also gave up home runs to Bruce and Todd Frazier, allowing three runs and eight hits. The run support is nothing new when Lynn faces the Reds, as he’s 4-1 against them despite a 4.19 ERA in 10 games (seven starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter, who is riding a six-game hitting streak, is 11-for-19 with a pair of doubles versus Bailey.

2. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart, who snapped an 0-for-22 skid to start the season with an RBI single in the ninth inning Monday, is 6-for-20 with two homers against Lynn.

3. Reds C Devin Mesoraco was activated from the disabled list Monday and is expected to make his first start of the season.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cardinals 4