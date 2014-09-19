Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals wrap up the home portion of their regular-season schedule with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Friday. St. Louis improved to 5-1 on its nine-game homestand by winning two of three in a crucial series against Milwaukee that concluded with Thursday’s 3-2 triumph in 13 innings. Matt Adams drew a bases-loaded walk with two out in the eighth inning to forge a tie before scoring the winning run on Tony Cruz’s single.

It was the eighth walk-off victory of the season for the Cardinals, who have captured 10 of their last 11 home games. St. Louis remained 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Pittsburgh in the National League Central but moved six in front of Milwaukee with nine contests left. Cincinnati has gone 1-5 on a nine-game road trip after completing a 4-3 homestand with three straight wins over the Cardinals.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH David Holmberg (1-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH John Lackey (13-9, 3.97)

Holmberg is coming off his first major-league victory, a triumph at Milwaukee on Saturday in which he allowed one run and two hits in six innings. The 23-year-old made a pair of relief appearances after going 0-1 in his first two career starts, working just 2 2/3 frames in each outing while surrendering a total of 11 runs on 12 hits and seven walks. Holmberg posted a 2-6 record and 4.66 ERA in 18 starts for Triple-A Louisville this season.

Lackey missed his last turn due to arm fatigue after allowing two runs in two innings before being ejected for arguing balls and strikes at Cincinnati on Sept. 10. The 35-year-old, who is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from Boston, was tagged for six runs and nine hits in six frames at Milwaukee in his prior outing. Lackey is 1-0 in three career turns against the Reds, including a no-decision on Aug. 19 in which he gave up four runs - two earned - over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati C Brayan Pena has fared well against Lackey over his career, going 4-for-10 with a walk.

2. St. Louis’ magic numbers are four to clinch a playoff spot and eight for the NL Central crown.

3. The Cardinals improved to 29-22 in one-run games this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Reds 1