Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to move closer to their second straight division title as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. St. Louis, which captured the National League Central crown five times over the previous 10 seasons, reduced its magic number for the 2014 title to seven with a 2-1 triumph in Friday’s series opener. Randal Grichuk and Matt Holliday hit back-to-back homers in the first inning while John Lackey worked 7 2/3 strong frames as the Cardinals improved to 6-1 on their nine-game homestand.

St. Louis, which has won 11 of its last 12 home contests, maintained its 2 1/2-game division lead over Pittsburgh with eight remaining. Cincinnati fell to 1-6 on its nine-game road trip as Zack Cozart and Brandon Phillips each registered a pair of hits. The Reds have lost five straight overall, scoring a total of four runs during the slide.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (11-12, 3.65 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (5-6, 3.14)

Leake had his five-start unbeaten streak snapped Sunday at Milwaukee despite posting identical numbers to his previous outing - a victory over St. Louis in which he allowed three runs and eight hits over six innings. The 26-year-old yielded more than three earned runs only once during his streak, holding the opposition scoreless on two occasions. Leake is 4-5 in 13 career games - 12 starts - against the Cardinals, including a 2-1 mark in four turns this season.

Wacha returns from a shoulder issue to pitch for the first time since Sept. 9, when he surrendered six runs - five earned - on six hits and three walks over four innings in a loss at Cincinnati. The 23-year-old had been sidelined for 2 1/2 months before coming off the disabled list on Sept. 4 to face Milwaukee and was limited to three frames, allowing one run and three hits. Wacha has pitched well against the Reds in his brief career, going 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals, whose magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two, are 30-22 in one-run games this season.

2. Cincinnati leads the major leagues with 38 one-run losses.

3. Phillips made a throwing error in the second inning Friday, ending his career-high errorless streak at 107 games.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Cardinals 2