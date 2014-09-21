Preview: Reds at Cardinals

Lance Lynn is giving the St. Louis Cardinals a chance to win every time he takes the mound, but his teammates are not making it easy for the right-hander. Lynn goes for his 16th win of the season and a potential postseason-clinching victory when the Cardinals host the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday night in the finale of their three-game series. Lynn is 7-3 in 14 starts since July 4, and the three losses have come in games in which the Cardinals have scored a total of one run.

St. Louis holds a 3 1/2-game lead over Pittsburgh in the National League Central and can wrap up a playoff berth with a win Sunday or a loss by Milwaukee to the Pirates. The Reds are staggering to the finish line with six straight losses, although they finally showed a pulse offensively in Saturday’s 8-4 setback, matching their run total from the previous five defeats combined. Lynn, who owns a 6-2 record against Cincinnati, will be opposed by 14-game winner Alfredo Simon.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (14-10, 3.35 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (15-9, 2.68)

Simon appears to have rediscovered his early-season form over his last two outings, even though he did not factor in the decision after throwing seven scoreless innings at the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Simon beat the Cardinals in his previous turn, permitting two runs over seven innings for only his second victory since the All-Star break. Jon Jay is 5-for-14 and Yadier Molina 4-for-11 against Simon.

Lynn was victimized by a lack off support for the second straight start last time out, settling for a no-decision despite yielding one run and five hits versus Milwaukee. He was on the wrong end of a 1-0 loss in his previous turn at Cincinnati, allowing only one run and three hits over eight innings to halt a seven-start unbeaten streak. Jay Bruce has been a nemesis for Lynn, going 12-for-25 with two homers and eight RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter and 1B Matt Adams sat out Saturday due to a stomach bug, and their status for Sunday is uncertain.

2. Reds SS Zack Cozart is 4-for-7 in the series.

3. Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez has posted 13 straight scoreless appearances since Cincinnati tagged him for three runs on Aug. 20.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Reds 3