Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are taking the bite out of their rivalry with the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals already have assured they will win their 14th consecutive three-game series against the Reds, but they’ll try to finish off the sweep Sunday at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis made it four wins in five meetings this season with a 5-2 victory Saturday behind a balanced lineup. Third baseman Matt Carpenter recorded multiple hits in his sixth consecutive game and first baseman Matt Adams got going with his second multi-hit game of the season. The Reds have dropped six of seven since a 4-0 start and have managed only three runs during a three-game losing streak. “We just weren’t able to get the big base hit, the big inning to keep ourselves in that ballgame” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters after Saturday’s contest. “It always feels like digging out of a hole.”

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (0-0, 4.97 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (1-1, 2.08)

Leake hasn’t been particularly sharp in his first two outings and is still looking for his first win. The 27-year-old was staked to a 3-0 lead last time out against the Cubs but promptly gave back all three runs and ended up allowing four runs over seven innings in a no-decision. Leake is 4-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) against the Cardinals.

After a strong performance to beat the Cubs on Opening Night, Wainwright took a minor step back last time out, allowing five runs (three earned) over seven innings in a loss to Milwaukee. Wainwright hasn’t always fared well against the Reds, going 7-9 with a 4.40 ERA in 22 games (17 starts), but he beat them twice last season. The 33-year-old enters the game with a 17-inning scoreless streak against Cincinnati dating to 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday is riding a 10-game hitting streak while Reds SS Zack Cozart has hit safely in seven straight.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton left Saturday’s game with a sore right groin after legging out an infield single in the eighth inning. He is listed as day-to-day.

3. Holliday left Saturday’s game with tightness in his back but is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday. Holliday is 14-for-36 with three doubles and a homer against Leake.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Reds 3