Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to bounce back from their first loss in six contests when they host the National League Central-rival Cincinnati Reds in the opener of their three-game series Monday. Division-leading St. Louis had its five-game winning streak snapped Sunday, battling back from a 2-0 deficit before Michael Wacha served up Adonis Garcia’s first career homer in the sixth inning that gave Atlanta a 3-2 triumph.
The Cardinals’ pitching staff has been strong of late, allowing three runs or fewer in eight of their nine games since the All-Star break. Cincinnati traded ace Johnny Cueto to Kansas City on Sunday and proceeded to suffer a 17-7 loss at Colorado. Jay Bruce fell a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs as the Reds dropped to 1-2 on their six-game road trip. St. Louis has dominated the season series against Cincinnati thus far, winning five consecutive contests after losing a one-run decision in their first meeting on April 10.
TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-2, 5.45 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (7-5, 2.80)
Iglesias will be making his seventh career start after settling for a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday when he allowed two runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Cuban has not been victorious since giving up one run and two hits over eight frames against Atlanta on May 13. Iglesias made his major-league debut versus St. Louis on April 12, yielding three runs and five hits in five innings of a no-decision.
Lynn is coming off a no-decision against the White Sox in Chicago on Wednesday in which he allowed two runs in six innings. The 28-year-old native of Indiana has given up two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings, going 4-1 during that span. Lynn is 6-3 with one complete game and a 3.73 ERA in 14 career games (11 starts) against Cincinnati.
1. The Reds acquired LHPs Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed from the Royals in exchange for Cueto. Finnegan and Lamb were assigned to Triple-A Louisville while Reed was sent to Double-A Pensacola.
2. St. Louis CF Randal Grichuk left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning with a groin injury while 1B Mark Reynolds sat out with a sore left hand.
3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto has recorded multi-hit performances in seven of his last nine contests.
PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Reds 1