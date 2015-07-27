Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to bounce back from their first loss in six contests when they host the National League Central-rival Cincinnati Reds in the opener of their three-game series Monday. Division-leading St. Louis had its five-game winning streak snapped Sunday, battling back from a 2-0 deficit before Michael Wacha served up Adonis Garcia’s first career homer in the sixth inning that gave Atlanta a 3-2 triumph.

The Cardinals’ pitching staff has been strong of late, allowing three runs or fewer in eight of their nine games since the All-Star break. Cincinnati traded ace Johnny Cueto to Kansas City on Sunday and proceeded to suffer a 17-7 loss at Colorado. Jay Bruce fell a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs as the Reds dropped to 1-2 on their six-game road trip. St. Louis has dominated the season series against Cincinnati thus far, winning five consecutive contests after losing a one-run decision in their first meeting on April 10.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-2, 5.45 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (7-5, 2.80)

Iglesias will be making his seventh career start after settling for a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday when he allowed two runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Cuban has not been victorious since giving up one run and two hits over eight frames against Atlanta on May 13. Iglesias made his major-league debut versus St. Louis on April 12, yielding three runs and five hits in five innings of a no-decision.

Lynn is coming off a no-decision against the White Sox in Chicago on Wednesday in which he allowed two runs in six innings. The 28-year-old native of Indiana has given up two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings, going 4-1 during that span. Lynn is 6-3 with one complete game and a 3.73 ERA in 14 career games (11 starts) against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds acquired LHPs Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed from the Royals in exchange for Cueto. Finnegan and Lamb were assigned to Triple-A Louisville while Reed was sent to Double-A Pensacola.

2. St. Louis CF Randal Grichuk left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning with a groin injury while 1B Mark Reynolds sat out with a sore left hand.

3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto has recorded multi-hit performances in seven of his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Reds 1