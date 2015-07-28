Preview: Reds at Cardinals

Mike Leake might be making his final start for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday - if he isn’t traded before he takes the mound. Leake is slated to pitch when the Reds continue their three-game road series against the St. Louis Cardinals, but he’s one of the most coveted starting pitchers on the trade market with Friday’s deadline approaching.

The Reds, who have dropped seven of their last 10 to slip a season-worst 11 games below .500, already have traded ace Johnny Cueto and are expected to make more moves ahead of the deadline, with Leake among those on the block. The Cardinals are looking to add reinforcements through the trade market to help preserve their 6 1/2-game lead in the National League Central, but they’ll get back a key piece from the disabled list with Jaime Garcia taking the mound Tuesday. Garcia will face a Reds lineup that recorded double-digit hits in six straight contests before managing only five and going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the series opener. St. Louis has dominated Cincinnati in recent years, winning 14 of the last 16 series between the division rivals.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (8-5, 3.78 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (3-3, 1.69)

Leake’s stock has risen in recent weeks, as he has posted four straight quality starts - winning his last three. The 27-year-old has allowed two runs over 22 innings during his winning streak, racking up 18 strikeouts compared to three walks over that span. Leake is 4-7 with a 4.75 ERA in 15 career games (14 starts) against the Cardinals, including a tough-luck loss on April 19 at St. Louis in which he allowed two runs in an eight-inning complete game.

Garcia was a rock for the Cardinals before landing on the disabled list with a strained groin last month. The 29-year-old Mexican has recorded quality starts in each of his seven outings, allowing two or fewer runs in six of those turns. Garcia is 10-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 16 career games (14 starts) against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Both teams were issued warnings Monday after five batters were hit by pitches.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina left the opener in the fifth inning due to illness while OFs Matt Holliday (quad) and Randal Grichuk (groin) and 1B Mark Reynolds (hand) sat out with injuries.

3. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is riding a nine-game hitting streak and SS Eugenio Suarez has hit safely in eight straight.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Reds 2