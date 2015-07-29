Preview: Reds at Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto has been scorching since the All-Star break, and the St. Louis Cardinals know what he can do all too well. Votto looks to continue his good fortune when the National League Central rivals reconvene at Busch Stadium on Wednesday to play the rubber match of their three-game series.

Votto, who belted a three-run homer in Cincinnati’s 4-0 win on Tuesday, is a blistering 23-for-41 with four homers and 13 runs scored in his last 12 contests. The 2010 NL MVP is 11-for-25 with four blasts this season versus St. Louis, and 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs in his career against Wednesday starter John Lackey. The majors-best Cardinals mustered just four hits and saw their six-game winning streak versus the Reds halted on Tuesday, but they can secure their 15th series victory in the last 17 opportunities against Cincinnati with a strong showing in the finale. Kolten Wong, who belted a grand slam in Monday’s 4-1 win, is 8-for-24 with six RBIs versus the Reds this season.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (5-7, 3.98 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH John Lackey (9-5, 2.88)

DeSclafani is 0-3 in his last seven starts after allowing three runs on seven hits in as many innings of Cincinnati’s 6-5 loss to Colorado on Friday. The 25-year-old has surrendered six homers in his last six outings after permitting four in his previous 13. DeSclafani worked an inning of scoreless relief for his lone career appearance versus St. Louis.

Lackey has been on quite a roll of late, allowing just two runs or fewer while working at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his last eight outings. The 36-year-old improved to 5-1 in that stretch after permitting two runs on six hits in seven frames of a 4-3 triumph over Kansas City on Thursday. Lackey owns a 2-0 career mark versus Cincinnati, but was touched for four runs on as many hits - including two homers - in a no-decision on April 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati SS Eugenio Suarez is 14-for-41 with five runs scored and four RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. St. Louis LF Stephen Piscotty is 4-for-9 in his last three games and 6-for-18 since making his major-league debut after being called up from Triple-A Memphis on July 21

3. Reds RF Jay Bruce is 6-for-14 with one homer and six RBIs during his last four games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Reds 2