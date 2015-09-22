Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals continue their pursuit of their third straight National League Central title when they play the second contest of a three-game series versus the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. St. Louis, which has already clinched its franchise-best fifth consecutive postseason appearance, holds a four-game lead over division-rival Pittsburgh.

Tommy Pham scored a run to ignite an eighth-inning rally in Monday’s 2-1 win and is 11-for-27 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last seven contests. Jhonny Peralta is also starting to heat up with four hits, two RBIs and as many runs scored in his last three games after going 3-for-21 in his previous six contests. While the Cardinals are keeping an eye on the postseason, the Reds (63-86) have long since stopped entertaining those thoughts as they jockey with Milwaukee (63-87) to stay out of sole possession of the cellar. Joey Votto has reached base in 38 consecutive games and is 3-for-9 with two homers versus Tuesday starter John Lackey.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Keyvius Sampson (2-5, 7.09 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH John Lackey (12-9, 2.79)

Sampson looks to alter his fortune on the mound after missing his latest turn in the rotation to tend to a family matter. The 24-year-old has lost three straight appearances and is 0-4 in his last six after allowing four runs in three innings of a 5-3 setback to San Francisco on Sept. 14. Sampson has yielded 27 runs in his last 22 1/3 innings and has pitched at least six frames on only one occasion this season.

Lackey scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings to pick up the win in a 6-3 triumph over Milwaukee on Thursday. The 12 wins on the season are the best the 36-year-old has recorded since posting 14 with the Boston Red Sox in 2010. Lackey owns a scintillating 8-4 mark and 2.01 ERA at home this season, but is 0-2 in four meetings with Cincinnati this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is 11-for-26 (.423) with six RBIs in his last six contests.

2. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers, four RBIs and six runs scored in his last six games.

3. Reds 3B Todd Frazier is 5-for-14 with a homer and three RBIs in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 3