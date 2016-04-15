Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have managed to swing their way out of an early-season slump and look to continue the momentum when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in the opener of their three-game series. Conversely, the Reds will try to regain their equilibrium after getting wiped out in a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals opened the season by getting swept in a three-game set at Pittsburgh, but they have amassed 52 runs in winning five of their last six contests. St. Louis piled up 20 extra-base hits in taking two of three from Milwaukee and now prepares to face a club against which it went 12-7 in 2015. Cincinnati won five of its first six to open the season before it was blungeoned in three games at Chicago, getting outscored 17-3 in the final two. Tim Melville makes his second career start for the Reds and will be opposed by Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest Plus (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Melville (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (1-0, 3.00)

Called up from the minors to make his major-league debut, Melville survived a 37-pitch first inning and last four frames against Pittsburgh, allowing one run on a solo homer among five hits while striking out five and walking four. Once listed among the top high school prospects nationally, the 26-year-old Melville underwent Tommy John surgery in 2012. Melville went 7-10 with a 4.63 ERA for Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo last year.

Martinez received plenty of run support and wasn’t overly taxed in his season debut, picking up the victory by limiting Atlanta to two runs and four hits over six innings while striking out five and walking three. The 24-year-old Dominican blossomed in his first full season as a starter in 2015, compiling a 14-7 record and 3.01 ERA while striking out 184 in 179 2/3 frames. Martinez was 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts versus the Reds last season, limiting Jay Bruce to one hit in 12 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals CF Randal Grichuk was 5-for-10 with one homer, five RBIs and five runs scored versus Milwaukee.

2. Reds SS Zack Cozart (quadriceps) expects to return to the lineup after sitting out the last two games.

3. St. Louis rookie RF Jeremy Hazelbaker is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Reds 4