Preview: Reds at Cardinals

Billy Hamilton is running wild on the basepaths and looks to increase his major league-leading steals total when the Cincinnati Reds conclude their three-game set against the host St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The speedy center fielder has stolen nine bases over his last three contests, including five in the first two games of this series, to increase his season total to 48.

Hamilton, who is 6-for-11 with four walks and six runs scored during his three-game spree, is an astounding 20-for-22 stealing against Cardinals star Yadier Molina, who is considered one of the top throwing catchers in the game. Hamilton reached base four times and scored three runs to fuel Tuesday's 7-4 win, which occurred one day after St. Louis staged a five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to post a 5-4 victory. Molina went 2-for-4 with a homer on Tuesday to improve to 7-for-14 over his last four games and has reached base in each of his last 22 contests. St. Louis has dropped seven of its last 10 games and sits one game behind Miami for the National League's second wild-card spot.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (6-0, 2.94 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (8-8, 4.04)

DeSclafani is unbeaten in 11 starts this season and has worked at least six innings on nine occasions. He did not receive a decision in either of his last two outings despite giving up just three runs and six hits over 12 frames. DeSclafani is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Cardinals but has struggled with Matt Carpenter (3-for-7, one homer) and Brandon Moss (4-for-12, one homer).

Garcia was stellar in a 1-0 victory over Atlanta in his last outing, when he struck out 11 and gave up three hits in eight innings. The strong performance halted a two-game skid during which he allowed eight earned runs and 12 hits in 8 1/3 frames. Garcia is 10-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 20 career appearances (18 starts) against the Reds but struggled in a no-decision on June 8, when he allowed five runs and a season-worst 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto reached base three times Tuesday on two hits and a walk, and is batting .436 over the last 23 games to raise his average 38 points to .290.

2. St. Louis placed RHP Michael Wacha (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list, recalled RHP Alex Reyes from Triple-A Memphis and transferred C Brayan Pena (knee) to the 60-day DL.

3. Cincinnati All-Star LF Adam Duvall recorded a two-run single during Tuesday's game, his lone hit in 21 at-bats over the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Cardinals 2