Preview: Reds at Cardinals

If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to make a sixth consecutive trip to the postseason, they're going to have to do something that has been difficult for them all year — win at home. St. Louis, which sits one-half game out of a wild-card spot in the National League, begins its season-ending seven-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The Cardinals are 33-41 at Busch Stadium this year, putting them ahead of only Arizona (30) and Atlanta (26) in home victories in the NL. St. Louis failed to take advantage of its chance to overtake San Francisco for the second wild card, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Cubs in Chicago on Sunday night. Yadier Molina recorded two of the Cards' five hits in the loss, giving him his fifth multi-hit performance during his 11-game hitting streak. Scott Schebler recorded two hits and an RBI in the Reds' 4-2 triumph at Milwaukee on Sunday, which improved them to 2-4 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-4, 4.06 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (10-12, 4.59)

Adleman's winless streak reached six starts last Monday, when he settled for a no-decision against the Cubs in Chicago despite allowing only two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, New York, has gone 0-3 during the drought after scattering five hits over five scoreless frames in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 19. Adleman lost his only career start versus St. Louis on Sept. 4 as he yielded three runs and four hits — two homers — in five innings.

Garcia returns to the rotation after a stint in the bullpen during which he made two appearances — including a scoreless four-inning effort at Colorado on Wednesday that saw him record five strikeouts while allowing just one hit. The 30-year-old Mexican was pulled from his last start Sept. 13 when he yielded two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 2/3 frames against Chicago after suffering the loss in each of his previous four turns. One of those setbacks took place at Cincinnati, where he fell to 11-5 lifetime versus the Reds despite giving up only two runs in six innings Sept. 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals are 24-2-1 in their last 27 home series against the Reds.

2. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto enters the series with a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Molina is 16-for-45 (.356) with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs versus the Reds this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 4