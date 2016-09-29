Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are sliding in the wrong direction and on the verge of ensuring they won't be attending the National League postseason party. St. Louis has lost five of its last seven contests and trails San Francisco by one game with only four remaining as it concludes its four-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The Cardinals have lost two of three to the woeful Reds and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position during Wednesday's 2-1 loss. St. Louis is a lackluster 34-43 at home and finishes the season with a three-game set against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium. Jhonny Peralta has gone 5-for-8 in the series for the Cardinals and is a torrid 11-for-21 during his six-game hitting streak. Cincinnati's Adam Duvall delivered a two-run single to account for the runs on Wednesday and has collected seven RBIs in the series.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (14-8, 3.74 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Alex Reyes (4-1, 1.58)

Straily has won three consecutive starts and has posted a 2.61 ERA during that stretch. The 27-year-old has won a career-best 14 games, marking the second time he's reached double digits in victories during his major-league career. Straily is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Cardinals and notched the win on Sept. 3, when he gave up one run and three hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Reyes has won three straight decisions, including starts against San Francisco and Chicago. The 22-year-old pitched seven scoreless innings in the victory over the Giants before giving up three runs and six hits over five frames against the Cubs in his last turn. Reyes settled for a no-decision against Cincinnati on Sept. 2, when he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips (hand) and OF Scott Schebler (hamstring) both missed Wednesday's game and are day-to-day.

2. St. Louis 1B/OF Brandon Moss is 1-for-10 in the series and a woeful 6-for-80 in September.

3. Cincinnati claimed INF/OF Patrick Kivlehan off waivers from San Diego and opened the needed 40-man roster spot by transferring SS Zack Cozart (knee) to the 60-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 4