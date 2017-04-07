Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds struggled through three straight sub-.500 seasons and the opening series of 2017 showed some signs that things could be different this time around. The Reds look to build off winning two of their first three contests when they visit the Central Division-rival St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night to begin a three-game set.

Adam Duvall went 5-for-11 in the series, including a two-run homer in Thursday’s 7-4 victory over Philadelphia, and told FSN Ohio after the game: “We’ve got a lot of young talent. We’re excited to see what we can do.” Left-hander Amir Garrett is one of those promising youngsters and is set to make his major-league debut against St. Louis’ veteran right-hander Mike Leake on Friday. The Cardinals dropped two of three to the World Champion Chicago Cubs to open the season after a 6-4 setback Thursday afternoon in which they coughed up an early three-run lead. Outfielder Randal Grichuk led the way for St. Louis with a homer and four RBIs in the first series, but the Cardinals will need more from Jedd Gyorko (0-for-6, three strikeouts) and Matt Carpenter (2-for-11, one RBI) going forward.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Amir Garrett (2016: NR) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (2016: 9-12, 4.69 ERA)

Garrett finished with a 2.55 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last season and had a decent spring with a 3-1 record and 14 strikeouts over 21 1/3 innings to make the rotation in April. The 24-year-old California native, who also played basketball at St. John’s, was a 22nd round pick by the Reds in 2011. Garrett struck 132 batters in 144 2/3 innings last year and boasts a 3.18 combined ERA over five minor league seasons that included almost 500 frames.

Leake looks to rebound after a rough first season in St. Louis when he allowed 203 hits over 176 2/3 innings and posted his highest WHIP (1.32) since 2012 with the Reds. The 29-year-old Arizona State product made at least 30 starts in five straight seasons and won two of nine decisions at home in 2016 while right-handed batters hit .304 against him overall. Billy Hamilton is 5-for-7 against Leake, who went 0-2 with a 7.25 ERA in four starts against his former club last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis SS Aledmys Diaz batted .423 in April during his rookie year in 2016 and is 4-for-13 to start this season.

2. Hamilton stole 15 bases and batted .385 with a .467 on-base percentage against the Cardinals last season.

3. The Cardinals won 10 of 19 meetings in 2016 as C Yadier Molina batted .356 with three homers and eight RBIs.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cardinals 4