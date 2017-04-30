Preview: Reds at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals hope an unexpected day off doesn’t stop their momentum. The Cardinals had the second contest of their scheduled three-game set against the visiting Cincinnati Reds rained out, meaning they’ll try to complete an abbreviated two-game sweep on Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis has won nine of its last 11 after a dreadful start, during which it dropped nine of 11 following an Opening-Day victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Reds have faded after a hot start, losing eight of their last nine to drop three games below .500. Both teams will go with Saturday’s scheduled starters in the series finale, with former Red Mike Leake set to take the mound opposite veteran Bronson Arroyo. Leake, who pitched for Cincinnati from 2010-15, is 0-3 with a 5.64 ERA in five starts against his former team.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 6.86 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (3-1, 1.32)

After being knocked around a bit in his first two starts, including a rough four-inning stint against the Cardinals on April 8, Arroyo has won his last two outings. The 40-year-old struck out seven over six innings while limiting the Chicago Cubs to two runs and three hits last Sunday. Arroyo is 8-18 with a 4.84 ERA in 40 career games (38 starts) against St. Louis and hasn’t beaten the Cardinals since 2012.

Leake has not allowed more than two runs in any of his four turns this season and has posted quality starts each time out. The 29-year-old suffered a hard-luck loss against the Reds on April 7 but has won his last three outings and has yet to serve up a home run. Leake struck out six while allowing two runs and three hits over six innings to win at Milwaukee last Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto hit his 22nd career homer against the Cardinals in Friday’s series opener.

2. St. Louis CF Dexter Fowler is 9-for-18 with two blasts over his last four games but is just 3-for-18 lifetime versus Arroyo.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton is 7-for-11 with a home run against Leake, while SS Zack Cozart is 5-for-10 with two doubles.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Reds 3