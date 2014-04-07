Cardinals 5, Reds 3: Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings and Yadier Molina knocked in three runs as St. Louis claimed the opener of a three-game set with visiting Cincinnati.

Peter Bourjos and Matt Adams each had two hits for the Cardinals, who have alternated wins and losses in their first seven games. Brayan Pena went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Ryan Ludwick added two hits for the Reds, who have scored three runs or fewer in six of their seven games.

Wacha (1-0) turned in his second strong outing against the Reds this season, allowing one run on seven hits. Reds left-hander Tony Cingrani (0-1) lasted only four innings, issuing four walks and allowing three runs on three hits.

Unlike last week’s duel in which Wacha and Cingrani combined for 13 2/3 scoreless innings, the Cardinals wasted no time getting on the board this time. They loaded the bases with two hits and a walk in the first, and Molina cleared them with a three-run double over Ludwick’s head in left field.

Pena and pinch hitter Roger Bernadina smacked back-to-back doubles in the fifth to get Cincinnati on the board, but St. Louis plated two insurance runs in the seventh when Matt Holliday doubled home a run and scored on Allen Craig’s RBI single. Zack Cozart singled in a run in the ninth and pinch hitter Neftali Soto added a sacrifice fly for the Reds, before Trevor Rosenthal closed the door and stranded the tying run at first.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cozart snapped an 0-for-22 skid to start the season with his RBI single in the ninth. … Bourjos recorded his first two hits as a Cardinal after an 0-for-13 start. … Reds speedster Billy Hamilton led off the game with a double for his first hit of the season but was retired in a rundown between third and home and still has not recorded a stolen base.