FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardinals 2, Reds 1
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2014 / 3:17 AM / 3 years ago

Cardinals 2, Reds 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cardinals 2, Reds 1: Randal Grichuk and Matt Holliday belted back-to-back homers in the first inning as host St. Louis continued its recent home dominance.

Holliday finished with two of the five hits recorded by the Cardinals, who maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over second-place Pittsburgh in the National League Central. John Lackey (14-9) allowed one run and six hits over 7 2/3 innings and Seth Maness recorded the final out for his third save as St. Louis improved to 6-1 on its nine-game homestand while winning for the 11th time in 12 overall contests at Busch Stadium.

Zack Cozart went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brandon Phillips also recorded two hits for the Reds, who fell to 1-6 on their nine-game road trip. David Holmberg (1-2) yielded two runs on five hits and three walks in six frames as Cincinnati had its three-game winning streak against the Cardinals come to an end.

St. Louis got to Holmberg early as Grichuk deposited an 0-1 offering over the wall in left-center field with one out in the first inning. Three pitches later, Holliday pounded a shot to center for his 19th of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati halved the deficit in the second as Devin Mesoraco led off with a single. Jay Bruce delivered a one-out base hit and, after Ryan Ludwick flied to center, Cozart plated Mesoraco with a single to right-center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth against RHP Trevor Rosenthal, but LHP Randy Choate came on to strike out Bruce and Maness induced a flyout by Ludwick to seal the win. ... St. Louis improved to 30-22 in one-run games this season. ... The Cardinals reduced their magic number for clinching the NL Central title to seven.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.