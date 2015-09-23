Cardinals 3, Reds 1

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Lackey only retired the Cincinnati Reds one inning without allowing a baserunner, but the defense behind him was steady to lead St. Louis to a 3-1 win Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Lackey (13-9) fanned seven, scattered nine hits and did not walk a batter.

The Cardinals improved to 95-56 and reduced the magic number to eight to clinch the National League Central title. The Reds fell to 63-87.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, the Cardinals scored the winning run after catcher Tony Cruz singled to center just out of the reach of shortstop Eugenio Suarez. Pinch hitter Greg Garcia fanned, but Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter executed a perfect hit-and-run to right field, moving Cruz to third.

Cardinals center fielder Tommy Pham then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left-center field, scoring Cruz.

The Cardinals scored in the eighth when shortstop Jhonny Peralta walked and rookie Stephen Piscotty singled into the left field corner. Peralta stopped at third and came home on second baseman Kolten Wong’s sacrifice fly to right center field.

With one out in the first and on a 1-1 count, Reds first baseman Jay Bruce gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead when he greeted Lackey with his 25th home run, a deep blast to right field. Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward hardly moved as the ball traveled 456 feet, the longest for a left handed hitter in the history of Busch Stadium.

The Reds had it going again in the second with one out as Brayan Pena, Eugenio Suarez and Adam Duvall all singled. Pena’s hit was a sharp grounder that just got under the glove of Peralta and Suarez reached on another hard hit ball past short. Duvall kept it going with a broken-bat bloop single just over Wong’s reach.

Keyvius Sampson stopped the rally when he hit the first pitch, a one-hopper to Wong, who tagged Duvall and threw out Sampson at first for a double play.

The Cardinals tied the score at 1-1 in the third with one out when Carpenter doubled to right field. The ball just stayed inside the foul line and bounced into the stands.

Pham then hit the left-center-field gap with a line drive to the wall and Carpenter scored.

NOTES: Cardinals RHP John Lackey made his team-high 31st start of the season. ... Cardinals manager Mike Matheny celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday. ... The Cardinals are now 83-0 when leading after eight innings but 3-46 when trailing after eight innings. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto is only the third player in team history to have at least 30 doubles in seven seasons, joining Pete Rose and Vada Pinson. ... Votto and 2B Brandon Phillips have made 963 starts together on the right side of the infield.