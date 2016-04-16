Cardinals 14, Reds 3

ST. LOUIS -- After taking batting practice three hours before the game, the St. Louis Cardinals took another round during it Friday night.

Breaking a Busch Stadium III record with six homers, St. Louis walloped the Cincinnati Reds 14-3 for its sixth win in seven games.

Matt Holliday belted two homers, including a 449-foot solo shot in the sixth inning that gave him the 20th multi-homer game of his career.

Randal Grichuk clubbed his second homer in as many games to lead off the seventh and pinch-hitter Brandon Moss drilled the Cardinals’ third three-run homer of the night to cap the team’s second four-run uprising of the game.

Another pinch-hitter, Matt Adams, finished the scoring with a two-run shot to right in the eighth, the Cardinals’ sixth pinch-homer in 16 at-bats this season. St. Louis (6-4) has scored at least 10 runs in four of its last six games.

Carlos Martinez (2-0) cruised to the win, allowing six hits and three runs with a walk and six strikeouts in seven innings.

Rookie Tim Melville (0-1) lasted just three innings for Cincinnati, giving up six hits and seven runs (six earned) with three walks and two strikeouts.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Reds (5-5) on their six-game road trip, on which they’ve been outscored by a cumulative 36-9.

St. Louis initiated the scoring with four first-inning runs, the third time this week it has scored multiple runs in its first at-bats.

Holliday followed consecutive walks to Matt Carpenter and Jeremy Hazelbaker with his first homer, a three-run blast to center. Yadier Molina’s single scored Grichuk to complete the outburst.

Cincinnati responded in the third with Joey Votto’s first homer, a three-run shot that barely made it over the left-field wall. It followed two-out bloop singles by Zack Cozart and Eugenio Suarez.

The Cardinals made it 7-3 when Aledmys Diaz rocketed his own three-run homer into the seats in left, his second of the year. It came after Molina’s double, giving him multiple hits in all four games of the homestand, and a single by Kolten Wong.

NOTES: Cincinnati LHP John Lamb (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday night. Lamb, who had surgery on Dec. 7, didn’t pitch in a game during spring training. ... St. Louis SS Ruben Tejada (left quad strain) went 1-for-3 with a double in the first game of his rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Thursday night. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) is slated to throw three innings in extended spring training on Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz.