Reds 9, Cardinals 8

ST. LOUIS -- Brandon Phillips’ RBI double capped a four-run sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds hung on for a 9-8 win Saturday over the St. Louis Cardinals, snapping a four-game losing streak.

The Reds trailed 4-0 before they rallied to tie the game with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth, then knocked out Adam Wainwright and took an 8-4 lead in the sixth.

A homer run by Jay Bruce in the eighth allowed the Reds to withstand a two-run homer by Brandon Moss with two outs in the ninth that cut the lead to 9-8.

It was the third rough outing in a row for Wainwright to start the season. He allowed 10 hits and seven of the Reds’ runs, raising his ERA to 8.27. He had allowed eight runs in a combined 11 innings in starts against the Pirates and Braves, surrendering 12 hits and walking eight. He also could not protect a 4-1 lead in the game in Atlanta.

Stephen Piscotty had staked Wainwright to the early lead with a three-run homer in the second, his second of the year and the fourth three-run homer hit by the Cardinals in the past two games.

After a leadoff single by Moss, center fielder Scott Schebler misread a fly ball by Aledmys Diaz and it went off his glove for an error. Matt Carpenter’s two-out single drove in Moss, and Piscotty followed by blasting Brandon Finnegan’s 1-1 pitch over the center field wall.

All four runs were unearned because of Schebler’s error. Finnegan allowed only one hit after Piscotty’s homer, a single by Diaz in the fourth, before leaving for a pinch-hitter in the sixth.

The Reds cut the lead to 4-2 in the fourth. Joey Votto doubled to lead off the inning and after a walk to Brandon Phillips, a bloop single to left from Jay Bruce drove in Votto. Phillips later scored on an RBI groundout by Adam Duvall.

Finnegan’s second hit of the game, a double, sparked a two-run rally for the Reds in the fifth which tied the game. He scored on a double by Zack Cosart, who in turn scored on a two-out double by Phillips.

The Reds had five hits in batting around in the sixth, including doubles by Devin Mesoraco, Eugenio Suarez and Phillips, their seventh double in a span of three innings.

The rally gave the win to Finnegan, his second of the season.

The Cardinals got one run back in the sixth on Piscotty’s fourth RBI of the day and closed within 8-6 on an RBI single by Jedd Gyorko in the seventh.

The Reds tied a team record with nine doubles in the game, matching their total from a May 19, 1999 game at Colorado.

NOTES: C Devin Mesoraco was back in the Reds’ lineup after missing three games because of stiffness in his leg. ... With six pinch-hit home runs in their first 10 games, the Cardinals have one more than the rest of the major-league teams combined. ... Friday night’s 14-run output marked the fourth time in six games the Cardinals scored 10 or more runs. The only other time that happened in franchise history since 1935 was in 1970. ... Cardinals SS Ruben Tejada was 1-of-4 in the first two games of a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield. ... Michael Wacha will start the final game of the series for the Cardinals on Sunday against the Reds’ John Moscot.