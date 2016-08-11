Garcia's eight-inning outing carries Cardinals in 3-2 win

ST. LOUIS -- Jaime Garcia delivered another long, efficient outing when the St. Louis Cardinals needed it.

After going eight shutout innings on Friday night, Garcia pitched eight more Wednesday night as St. Louis edged the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in Busch Stadium.

Garcia (9-8) allowed just six hits and two runs, walking one and fanning four before leaving after Joey Votto doubled and Adam Duvall singled to start the ninth.

Seung Hwan Oh relieved Garcia and induced a 5-4-3 double play ball from Eugenio Suarez that scored Votto, then fanned Tony Renda to polish off his 10th save in 11 chances.

Anthony DeSclafani (6-1) took his first loss in four decisions against St. Louis, giving up six hits and three runs in five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Cardinals (60-54) moved into a tie for the National League's second wild-card spot with Miami, a 1-0 loser to San Francisco. They start a nine-game road trip Thursday night at the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati (46-67) dropped to 2-4 on its nine-game road trip.

St. Louis started the scoring in the first as Matt Carpenter lofted the 11th leadoff homer of his career over the wall in right-center field for his 15th homer of the season.

Brandon Moss upped the Cardinals' lead to 2-0 in the third with a two-out double to right that scored Carpenter, who tripled to left center with one out.

Eugenio Suarez got Cincinnati on the board in the fourth with his 18th homer of the year, a line drive into the St. Louis bullpen in right center.

Jhonny Peralta got the run back in St. Louis' half of the fourth with a solo shot to left, the 200th homer of his career.

NOTES: St. Louis 1B Matt Adams (left shoulder inflammation) was scratched from the lineup and replaced by Jhonny Peralta. Matt Carpenter, who was penciled in to play at third in the original lineup, shifted to first and Peralta took third. ... Cincinnati RHPs Alfredo Simon (right trapezius) and A.J. Morris (strained right shoulder) were scheduled to continue rehab assignments Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville at Charlotte. ... The Cardinals announced that they'll call up RHP Luke Weaver from Triple-A Memphis to start Saturday at the Chicago Cubs. Weaver will start in place of RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation), who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday.