Cardinals overcome 4-0 deficit to to post win

ST. LOUIS -- When most baseball fans think of young St. Louis Cardinals, they think of power pitchers such as Michael Wacha, Shelby Miller, Carlos Martinez and Trevor Rosenthal.

But second baseman Kolten Wong and center fielder Peter Bourjos made a case to be more than afterthoughts with big offensive performances Tuesday night.

Wong’s two-run triple capped a four-run second inning and Bourjos had a hand in all three scoring innings as St. Louis overcame an early 4-0 deficit to record a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium.

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn (2-0) won despite allowing eight hits and five runs, all earned, in six innings while walking none and fanning four. He can thank an offense that seems to save its biggest performances for his starts.

Lynn received 5.67 runs per start last year and has been handed seven runs in each game this season, allowing him to boast an unblemished record despite a 6.55 earned run average.

“The offense was able to pick me up again,” he said.

He can thank the youngsters for this one. Wong turned on Homer Bailey’s first pitch in the second, lining it over first baseman Joey Votto and down the right-field line for a hit that pulled the Cardinals (5-3) into a 4-4 tie.

The organization thought highly enough of Wong that they traded third baseman David Freese in the offseason -- and moved incumbent second baseman Matt Carpenter to third -- to open up a spot for Wong in the lineup.

So far, Wong is hitting .280 with a .400 on-base percentage and providing above-average defense after struggling in his first taste of the majors late last season.

“I was star-struck when I came up last year,” he admitted. “I have more confidence in myself now, like I had in the minors.”

Bourjos started the season 0-for-13, but has five hits in this series. On Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 with two runs and a critical RBI in the seventh, singling catcher Yadier Molina home for a two-run lead.

“Peter’s a sparkplug,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s got something going and we hope he can keep it going.”

Bourjos also scored on the game’s biggest hit. Left fielder Matt Holliday’s two-out, two-on fly ball to the warning track in right field glanced off the glove of a leaping Jay Bruce, turning a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 edge.

St. Louis’ bullpen took it from there, working three scoreless innings. Rosenthal worked around a pinch-hit leadoff single by Brayan Pena in the ninth for his third save in as many chances.

Logan Ondrusek (0-1) absorbed the loss for Cincinnati (2-6), which has dropped three games by one run, two games by two runs and one on a walk-off grand slam.

“It’s frustrating,” third baseman Todd Frazier said of his team’s slow start. “We got it going offensively early, but we couldn’t finish it out. It’s early, but all these games count just as much as they do in September.”

The Reds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Right fielder Jay Bruce lined a two-run triple to right-center field and left fielder Ryan Ludwick drove in Bruce with a sacrifice fly to left.

Center fielder Billy Hamilton made it 4-0 in the second with a two-out RBI single to center that scored catcher Devin Mesoraco, who doubled in his first at-bat of the season after being activated from the disabled list on Monday.

The Cardinals evened it in their half of the second. Molina walloped a leadoff homer to left, his third of the year. With two outs, Carpenter lined an RBI single and then followed Lynn home on Wong’s triple.

Ludwick restored a 5-4 Cincinnati lead in the fifth with a run-scoring groundout to second. But that was it for the Reds’ offense.

“A resilient effort by our offense,” Matheny summed up. “We kept coming, fighting, plugging away. We kept our head down and kept going. Well played by the guys.”

NOTES: Cincinnati activated RHP Jonathan Broxton (forearm) from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, a move that could strengthen a shaky bullpen. Broxton pitched two scoreless innings during the weekend in a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola. ... St. Louis 1B Matt Adams came into Tuesday night’s game with a .474 average on balls in play, good for seventh in the National League. His overall average rose to .367 after a 2-for-4 outing. ... The Reds placed RHP Trevor Bell on the disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow. Bell pitched Monday, allowing four hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.