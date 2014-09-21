Cardinals hammer Reds with homers

ST. LOUIS -- Dr. Long Ball, as the late Earl Weaver called the home run, hasn’t kept many office hours in St. Louis this summer.

But on a warm late September night, the ball was flying out of Busch Stadium and the Cardinals were taking advantage, pushing them closer to a second straight National League Central title.

Three homers, including a stunning three-run blast by backup catcher Tony Cruz, fueled St. Louis’ seventh win in eight games, an 8-4 decision over Cincinnati.

Teamed with Milwaukee’s 1-0 blanking of Pittsburgh, the Cardinals opened up a 3 1/2-game lead over the Pirates in the division, cutting their magic number for the Central crown to five. St. Louis also needs one win or a Brewers loss to wrap up its fourth straight postseason appearance.

“I thought we took good at-bats,” manager Mike Matheny said of the Cardinals’ biggest offensive output since a 10-1 rout of Milwaukee on Sept. 7. “The best thing was seeing the homers.”

Particularly the one from Cruz, who got a start because perennial All-Star Yadier Molina was filling in at first base for Matt Adams, one of two regulars sidelined by a stomach bug.

Jumping on a hanging 3-2 curve from Mike Leake, Cruz lined it 384 feet with Molina and third baseman Daniel Descalso aboard to electrify a sellout audience of 46,157. It was Cruz’s first homer of the year and just the third of his career.

“It really put us in a position where it was going to be an uphill battle,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Cruz’s clout. “It was a big blow with two outs and the pitcher on deck. For us, right now, it’s the ugly side of baseball.”

It got uglier an inning later when second baseman Kolten Wong ripped an 0-2 offering 402 feet into the seats in right field with Jon Jay at first, making it 5-0. It was Wong’s 12th homer, highlighting a 3-for-3, two-run night for him.

“I just stayed short and quick to the ball,” Wong said. “When I get long with my swing, I get in trouble. I’ve been working on staying short.”

St. Louis kept scoring runs to stay in control, even when Cincinnati’s struggling offense put up a run in four straight innings.

A two-base fielding error by right fielder Jay Bruce allowed Wong to score from first on left fielder Matt Holliday’s single in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk rocked a 448-foot bomb halfway up the bleachers in left center to lead off the sixth.

Grichuk stayed in the game in right field and capped the scoring in the seventh with a two-out bloop double to right-center.

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha, working for the first time since Sept. 9, allowed six hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings before departing after an RBI double by third baseman Kris Negron in the fifth inning.

Wacha didn’t walk a batter but fanned just one. Still, he felt he made progress toward possibly earning a postseason start.

“My arm felt great, actually,” said Wacha, who won four games in the 2013 postseason. “I had more secondary stuff working for me and my command was better. I felt like it was a step in the right direction for sure.”

Jason Motte (1-0) was awarded the win for getting the last out of the fifth inning. Leake (11-13) absorbed the defeat after yielding six hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Shortstop Zack Cozart homered, singled and scored twice for the Reds (71-84), which fell to 1-7 on their nine-game road trip.

As for the Cardinals, who entered the game with a league-low 101 homers, they savored a rare night when they turned on the power.

“I thought the offense did a nice job of adding on,” Matheny said.

NOTES: St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter and 1B Matt Adams weren’t in the lineup because of a stomach bug. The illness robbed Adams of a favorable matchup against Cincinnati RHP Mike Leake, as he’s 8-for-18 with four doubles when facing Leake. ... Reds RHP Mat Latos (right elbow) is still hoping to make a start during the season’s final week. Latos has missed his last two starts because of a bone bruise. ... Cincinnati has switched high-Class A affiliates, going from Bakersfield in the California League to Daytona Beach in the Florida State League. The Reds have a four-year deal in place with Daytona Beach.