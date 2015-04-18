EditorsNote: Edits throughout

Carpenter leads Cardinals to fourth straight win

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have adjusted to the fact that Busch Stadium has become a pitcher’s park.

Matt Carpenter is exhibit number one.

Doubling for the fifth straight game, a two-run shot up the right-center field gap in the bottom of the sixth, Carpenter continued an early-season tear Saturday in St. Louis’ 5-2 win over Cincinnati.

The Cardinals (7-3) hit the fewest homers in the National League last year with 105, and have only five this year. But with a core of veteran hitters who know how to use the ballpark’s deep power alleys to their advantage, St. Louis is averaging 4.8 runs per game on its current homestand.

“Certainly if you stay gap-to-gap here, you’re going to have a chance to rack up some extra-base hits,” Carpenter said. “You know the ballpark will play big. There’s opportunities for extra bases if you stay with your approach.”

Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cardinals received some valuable insurance from Carpenter. The third baseman lined a meaty 0-1 pitch from starter Homer Bailey to the wall, scoring left fielder Jon Jay and second baseman Pete Kozma, to double the team’s lead.

In 10 games, Carpenter is batting .381 with a homer and nine RBIs. He has seven doubles -- all on the homestand.

“He’s taking an aggressive approach and getting something where he can let it eat a little bit,” manager Mike Matheny said of Carpenter’s work at the plate. “He’s not just sitting there and taking pitches. He’s driving the ball.”

That’s something St. Louis opponents haven’t been able to do often. The Cardinals have allowed just 20 earned runs in 90 innings, receiving another good start from Carlos Martinez (1-0).

The young righthander, who won the No. 5 starter’s job in spring training, allowed only three hits and a run -- shortstop Zack Cozart’s first-pitch homer to lead off the fifth -- while walking two and whiffing four.

Even more encouraging for Matheny was Martinez’s ability to change speeds. Known for a 98-mph fastball but not for his command during the last two seasons, spent mostly in the bullpen, Martinez threw consistent strikes with his changeup and slider.

“He’s throwing 2-0 changeups with 96 in the tank,” Matheny said, referring to Martinez’s fastball. “You still have to execute the pitch, but I was impressed with his feel for his changeup and how he executed the slider.”

Cincinnati (5-6) sent the tying run to the plate in each of the last two innings. But left fielder Marlon Byrd grounded into an inning-ending force play in the eighth and first baseman Joey Votto looked at a 3-2 changeup that nicked the inside corner to end the game, giving closer Trevor Rosenthal his fourth save.

Bailey (0-1), making his first start since surgery last September to repair his right forearm, gave up nine hits and five runs over 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and fanned none, marking just the fifth time in 167 MLB starts that he didn’t record a strikeout.

“It’s my first one back,” Bailey said. “We need to sharpen up a bit. No doubt about that.”

First baseman Matt Adams collected two hits and an RBI for St. Louis, right fielder Jason Heyward cracked a towering solo homer in the third and catcher Yadier Molina notched two hits, including a run-scoring double in the fourth.

Cozart bagged three hits and second baseman Brandon Phillips knocked in a run with an eighth inning single, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Reds from absorbing their sixth loss in seven games.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals won their fourth straight game and have captured 29 of their last 34 series against Cincinnati in St. Louis, dating back to 2003.

“The starters have kept us in every game and the offense has been able to do its part,” Carpenter said. “Hopefully, we can keep that rolling.”

NOTES: To make room for RHP Homer Bailey, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list, Cincinnati optioned RHP Pedro Villarreal to Triple-A Louisville. ... St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong, who started the team’s first nine games, got the day off in favor of Pete Kozma. ... Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter has six doubles, all in the first four games of the team’s current homestand. That’s the most for a Cardinal in the season’s first nine games since Ray Lankford collected seven in 1995.