Wainwright, Cardinals sneak past Reds

ST. LOUIS -- On a night when pitching ruled, the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals created few chances to score runs.

The opportunities arrived for both teams in the eighth inning. Cincinnati couldn’t capitalize, while St. Louis could.

After the Reds left the bases loaded, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong delivered a one-out sacrifice fly to plate the decisive run as St. Louis completed a three-game sweep with a 2-1 verdict Sunday night at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis (8-3) finished a 5-1 homestand, winning the last five games, and upped its National League Central lead over the Chicago Cubs to two games.

“A great finish to a good homestand,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

Wong’s deep liner to left field scored center fielder Jon Jay, who led off the inning with a double and moved to third on an infield out by catcher Yadier Molina.

The rally made a loser out of Mike Leake, who pitched well enough to win on most any other night. Leake (0-1) gave up only four hits in a complete game, walking none and whiffing three. In throwing 66 of 86 pitches for strikes, Leake ran just one three-ball count all night.

However, the few mistakes Leake made cost him and Cincinnati (5-7), which ate its seventh loss in eight games.

“I think Jon Jay’s a better hitter late in games than early,” Leake said. “I tried to get a fastball in on Wong and stayed over the middle of the plate. It made me unhappy.”

The sacrifice fly also assured St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright (2-1) of a reward for maneuvering out of a tricky spot in the Reds’ half of the eighth. Throwing 67 of his 102 pitches for strikes, Wainwright scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out four in eight innings.

Wainwright got two quick outs in the eighth but gave up singles to third baseman Todd Frazier and Brandon Phillips, then pitched around right fielder Jay Bruce, walking him on a full-count curve in order to face shortstop Zack Cozart.

The move paid off when Cozart bounced into a force play on the first pitch.

“We had a game plan for that,” Matheny said. “Even if Bruce walked, we had a right-on-right matchup. Waino and Yadi wanted him to finish up the inning.”

Cardinals reliever Jordan Walden, giving closer Trevor Rosenthal a game off, pitched around a leadoff single by center fielder Brennan Boesch in the ninth for his first save. Walden induced a game-ending groundout by left fielder Skip Schumaker with Boesch at second.

Until Wong’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly, the Cardinals’ only meaningful offense happened four pitches into the first inning. That was when third baseman Matt Carpenter launched the fifth leadoff homer of his career, a 416-foot bolt onto a grassy incline behind the center field wall.

“I didn’t think I had that in me,” joked Carpenter, who collected two hits and an extra-base hit for the seventh consecutive game. “I got a good swing on it, and I guess the ball was carrying there a little bit.”

Leake dominated from that point until the eighth, retiring 15 straight hitters at one point and doing so economically. He picked up nine first- or second-pitch outs in the first seven innings and worked from the stretch in only three innings.

Outside of Phillips’ two-out bloop single that scored Votto with the tying run in the third, though, Cincinnati failed to crack Wainwright. The right-hander mowed down 12 straight at one stage and required only 23 pitches to work innings five through seven.

And when it came down to the eighth, St. Louis, as it usually does against Cincinnati -- the Cardinals won their 14 straight three-game series against the Reds -- came up with the right answers.

“It’s early, but it’s nice to get off to a good start,” Carpenter said. “Our pitching gives us a chance to win every night.”

NOTES: St. Louis placed OF Randal Grichuk (back strain) on the 15-day disabled list and called up INF Dean Anna from Triple-A Memphis. Grichuk was injured during a workout in the weight room. ... Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton (sore right groin) didn’t play but was available off the bench. Hamilton left Saturday’s game in the eighth inning after getting injured while beating out an infield hit. ... Cardinals LF Matt Holliday (mid-back tightness) was back in the lineup Sunday night and went 1-for-3. Holliday departed Saturday’s game after one inning. ... The game was played in 2 hours, 2 minutes.