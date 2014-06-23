Preview: Reds at Cubs

Brandon Phillips will likely miss Monday’s contest when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago Cubs for the start of a three-game series. The Reds’ second baseman, who is 15 hits shy of 1,500 for his career, exited Sunday’s 4-3 win over Toronto early with a bruised right heel and is listed as day-to-day. Cincinnati has won five of its last seven to reach the .500 mark for the fourth time this season and is 4-0-1 in the last five series.

Chicago is 18-15 since May 17, but it enters the series on a low note after losing the last two games against Pittsburgh while scoring a total of four runs. The team continues to be patient with right fielder Nate Schierholtz, who is mired in a 4-for-36 slump and saw his average drop to .204 after going hitless in three at-bats on Sunday. Schierholtz remains a candidate to be moved prior to the trade deadline, but his season-long struggles at the plate have surely lowered his value.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (10-3, 3.05 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (2-6, 2.60)

Simon became the National League’s first 10-game winner last Wednesday after holding Pittsburgh to three runs over 6 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old, who entered the season with 19 career major league starts, brings a four-game winning streak into Monday’s outing. Starlin Castro is 3-for-12 against Simon, who is 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA in 12 career games (two starts) against the Cubs.

Samardzija was a hard-luck loser once again last Tuesday, when he allowed three unearned runs over six innings against Miami. “That’s the way it goes,” Samardzija told reporters. “I go out and pitch and keep doing my job and making improvements.” The 29-year-old is 1-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 23 career games (nine starts) against Cincinnati, including 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds LF Ryan Ludwick is batting .410 in June with three multi-hit games in his last four starts.

2. Chicago activated C Welington Castillo from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday and designated C Eli Whiteside for assignment.

3. Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman has not allowed a run in 14 of his last 15 appearances.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Cubs 3