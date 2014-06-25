Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t lost a series in three weeks, but they need a road win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday to keep it that way. The Reds, who last lost a series when they dropped two of three to San Francisco from June 3-5, look to bounce back from a 7-3 defeat in which they didn’t generate a baserunner until the seventh inning. The Cubs haven’t won a home series against the Reds since Sept. 5-7, 2011, and have lost 33 of 45 meetings since.The Cubs’ seven runs Tuesday marked their most in two weeks, but the pitching staff stole the show by quieting a red-hot Cincinnati lineup. Two bats the Cubs haven’t been able to cool are those of Billy Hamilton and Devin Mesoraco — the Reds’ leadoff man has hit safely in a career-best 12 straight games while their backstop has tied a franchise mark by homering in five straight contests. Mesoraco’s streak is the longest in the majors since Chris Davis went deep in six straight games in 2012 and is three shy of the big-league record.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mat Latos (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (5-7, 5.12)

Latos tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball in his season debut, but his second outing since coming off the disabled list didn’t go nearly as well. He was tagged for five runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings Friday against Toronto as the Reds squandered an 8-0 lead. Latos is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA in nine starts against the Cubs including a 3-0 mark in four trips to Wrigley Field.

Jackson was hampered by calf cramps his last time out and threw only 86 pitches, but he picked up the win after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. The 30-year-old has had his strikeout pitches working lately, racking up eight or more strikeouts in five of his last nine starts. Jackson is 4-1 with a 3.45 ERA in seven starts against Cincinnati, including wins in both meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips (bruised right heel) has missed the first two games of the series.

2. Cubs OF Chris Coghlan is 2-for-25 in seven games in the leadoff spot while 2B/OF Emilio Bonifacio is on the disabled list.

3. Mesoraco might get a day off, as he is 2-for-8 versus Jackson while backup Brayan Pena is 5-for-11 with two homers against the right-hander.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cubs 3