Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have little chance of avoiding a second straight last-place finish in the National League Central, but their slim hopes of catching the Cincinnati Reds hinge on a three-game series beginning Monday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are 5 1/2 games behind the Reds, who lead the season series 11-5. Cincinnati, which has won eight straight series at Wrigley dating to 2011, dropped two of three at Milwaukee over the weekend. The Cubs are one win shy of matching last season’s total of 66, but they’ve lost eight of their last nine while Starlin Castro (ankle) and Anthony Rizzo (back) have been on the shelf. All-Star right-hander Alfredo Simon takes the ball for the Reds in search of his fourth win against the Cubs this season. Left-hander Travis Wood gets the start for Chicago, facing his former team for the third time this year.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN-Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (14-10, 3.48 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (8-12, 5.03)

Simon endured a six-week drought between victories but has won two of his last four starts. The 33-year-old turned in a quality start last time out, allowing two runs and five hits over seven innings in a win over St. Louis. Simon is 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 14 games (four starts) against the Cubs including a 1-0 mark and 1.42 ERA in seven games (two starts) at Wrigley Field.

Wood has just one win in his last 15 starts and has recorded only four quality starts over that span. He endured his shortest outing of the season last time out, getting shelled for seven runs and nine hits over 1 2/3 innings in a loss to Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old is 2-5 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts against the team that drafted him and has split two meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are 0-74 when trailing after eight innings while the Reds are 62-3 when leading after eight.

2. The Reds have won eight of their last nine night games at Wrigley Field, where all three games during the series will be played under the lights.

3. Cubs rookie RF Jorge Soler is expected to rejoin the team Monday after missing the past three games due to the birth of his son.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Cubs 4