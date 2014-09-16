Preview: Reds at Cubs

Anthony Rizzo has picked up where he left off, and he’s trying to get the Chicago Cubs back to the winning ways they showed in August. Rizzo and the Cubs aim for a second straight win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The Cubs claimed the series opener 1-0 on Rizzo’s 31st homer leading off the ninth, pulling them within 4 1/2 games of the Reds for fourth place in the National League Central.

Another win would snap the Cubs’ streak of eight straight series losses at home against the Reds, who lead the season series 11-6. Chicago has won only two of its last 10 games but has restored some excitement with Rizzo and rookie slugger Jorge Soler back in the lineup. Reds ace Johnny Cueto aims to match his career-high for victories and join Clayton Kershaw as the only 19-game winners in the majors.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (18-8, 2.15 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (8-5, 2.82)

Cueto has wins in eight of his last 10 starts and quality starts in nine of them. The 28-year-old has been exceptional in winning his last three starts, racking up 21 strikeouts and posting a 1.17 ERA. Cueto is 9-7 with a 2.97 ERA in 21 starts against the Cubs and has split two meetings this season.

Arrieta has recorded quality starts in 15 of his last 17 outings, including two straight. The 28-year-old didn’t get a decision his last time out, allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings before the bullpen collapsed in a 9-2 loss at Toronto. Arrieta is 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts against the Reds, both this season.

1. The Reds are 22-37 in one-run games, including six 1-0 defeats.

2. Rizzo is 2-for-18 with five strikeouts versus Cueto.

3. The Cubs are 36-36 at Wrigley Field, where they haven’t finished with a winning record since going 46-34 at home in 2009.

PREDICTION: Reds 2, Cubs 1