Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs haven’t swept a three-game series from the Cincinnati Reds since July 24-26, 2009, but they have a chance to change that Wednesday. The host Cubs aim to continue their dominant pitching after shutting out Cincinnati in the first two contests. The Reds haven’t been blanked in three straight games since April 18-21, 1989.

Chicago shut out Cincinnati 7-0 on Tuesday behind a one-hitter from Jake Arrieta, pulling within 3 1/2 games of the Reds for fourth place in the National League Central. Kyle Hendricks hopes to continue the mastery of the Reds’ lineup as he takes on fellow rookie right-hander Daniel Corcino. The Reds’ four hits over the first two games of the series are their fewest in a two-game span since consecutive one-hitters April 25-26, 2013, at Washington.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Daniel Corcino (0-0, 5.19 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (6-2, 2.38)

Corcino impressed in his first big-league start Friday, holding Milwaukee to two runs and two hits over six innings in a no-decision. The 24-year-old Dominican has been used primarily as a starter throughout his minor-league career and was 10-12 with a 4.24 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He struck out two in a perfect inning of relief in his major-league debut at Wrigley Field on Aug. 26.

Hendricks is coming off a rare rough outing, as he allowed four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss at Toronto last Wednesday. It was the 24-year-old’s first loss since July 27 and only the second time the Cubs have lost in his 11 starts. Hendricks made his big-league debut against the Reds on July 10, allowing four runs and five hits over six innings without getting a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs rookie RF Jorge Soler has hit safely in 13 of his first 14 major-league games, including six straight.

2. The Reds are 20-37 since the All-Star break. The club record for fewest wins after the break is 25 in 1933.

3. Chicago is 58-2 when leading after eight innings and 0-74 when trailing after eight.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 3