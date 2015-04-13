Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs head home to begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday while sitting above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the 2013 season. Dexter Fowler’s two-run blast capped a three-run ninth inning in a 6-5 win Sunday at Colorado to move the Cubs to 3-2, while the Reds dropped their final two games against St. Louis following a 4-0 start and are setting out on a 10-game trip to Chicago, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

The Cubs were 0-79 when trailing after eight innings a year ago, but Welington Castillo’s pinch-hit RBI single and Fowler’s first homer as a Cub lifted them to an unlikely comeback win Sunday. “It was an entire team victory,” manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “I love when you win that kind of game on the road, utilizing everybody. It’s really good for esprit de corps.” The Reds’ 7-5 loss in 11 innings had the opposite effect, as they were 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 runners. “It was a game that was there to win, and we didn’t get it done,” manager Bryan Price told reporters. “It’s frustrating to lose a game like this.”

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-1, 6.23)

Leake had command issues in his season debut, issuing six walks and allowing three runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old has been tough on the Cubs, going 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA in 15 career starts against them. He also has been better on the road than at home in his career, including a 3-2 mark and a 3.96 ERA in eight outings at Wrigley Field.

Lester’s Cubs debut was less than impressive, as he went only 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits in a loss to St. Louis on Opening Night. Much was made of Lester’s reluctance to make a pickoff throw, which could be an issue if Reds speedster Billy Hamilton can get on base. Lester has never faced the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has been hit by a pitch four times in five games, the most by a Cubs player in April since Reed Johnson was hit five times in April 2008.

2. Hamilton is 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts this season. The Cardinals swiped three bases with Lester on the mound on Opening Night.

3. Reds RF Jay Bruce hit his 184th career home run Sunday, two shy of tying Vada Pinson (186) for 10th in club history.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Cubs 3