Preview: Reds at Cubs

The optimism surrounding the Chicago Cubs is rising thanks to back-to-back comeback victories in their last at-bat. The Cubs are alone atop the National League Central for the first time since July 30, 2009, and will aim for a fourth straight victory when they face the visiting Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series Tuesday.

Chicago scored three runs in the ninth to stun Colorado on Sunday and rallied late to beat the Reds in 10 innings Monday, moving two games above .500 for the first time since 2009. The Cubs’ last four-game winning streak came last August. The Reds opened the season with four straight victories but have since lost three straight. The bullpen was to blame Monday, as Jorge Soler hit a tying two-run blast off Jumbo Diaz in the eighth and Manny Parra loaded the bases before Burke Badenhop surrendered Arismendy Alcantara’s game-winning RBI single in the 10th.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (1-0, 0.00)

DeSclafani was solid in his Reds debut, limiting the Pirates to two runs and five hits over six innings in a no-decision. The 24-year-old used his changeup effectively and struck out six, one off his career high last season with the Marlins. DeSclafani will make his Wrigley Field debut, but he faced the Cubs once last season, allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

Arrieta was lights-out in his first start of the season, shutting out the Cardinals for seven innings while allowing three hits and three walks and striking out seven. The 29-year-old has recorded five straight quality starts dating to last season and is 10-2 with a 1.92 ERA in 19 career starts at Wrigley Field. Arrieta faced the Reds three times last season, going 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA including a one-hit shutout in which he struck out 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Billy Hamilton, who leads the majors with seven stolen bases in seven attempts, sat out Monday with a sore finger but is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday.

2. Chicago’s Chris Coghlan played third base in the late innings Monday for the first time since 2013 as the Cubs were short-handed with 3B Mike Olt and INF Tommy LaStella nursing injuries.

3. Alcantara was 0-for-16 this season before singling through a drawn-in infield for the game-winner Monday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Reds 2