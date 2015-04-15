Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds hope to have Brandon Phillips in the lineup when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Phillips went 1-for-2 and scored a run in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory but was involved in a collision with Chicago shortstop Starlin Castro on the play prior to his crossing the plate during a three-run fourth inning and exited with light-headedness in the middle of the fifth.

Joey Votto recorded two hits and an RBI while Anthony DeSclafani yielded two hits over seven scoreless frames as the Reds rebounded from an extra-inning loss in the series opener. Welington Castillo made things interesting in the eighth, belting a pinch-hit, two-run homer off former Cubs closer Kevin Gregg, but Aroldis Chapman escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth by striking out David Ross and Mike Olt for his third save. Chicago managed only five hits as it had its three-game winning streak halted. The Cubs did record a moral victory as they allowed fewer than five runs for the first time in five contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Jason Marquis (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (0-1, 5.79)

Marquis settled for a no-decision in his season debut on Friday, allowing three runs and five hits in six innings against St. Louis. It was the first major-league appearance for the 36-year-old since July 19, 2013, when he was a member of the San Diego Padres. Marquis, who pitched for the Cubs in 2007 and 2008, is 4-7 with a 4.13 ERA in 14 games - 13 starts - against his former club.

Wood lasted only 4 2/3 innings in his initial start of 2015 on Friday, surrendering three runs and seven hits in a loss at Colorado. The 28-year-old native of Arkansas, who spent the first two years in the majors with Cincinnati before joining Chicago in 2012, is looking to avoid his fourth consecutive season of double-digit losses. Wood has made 10 career starts versus his former team, posting a solid 2.98 ERA despite a 2-5 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C Miguel Montero is just 1-for-15 (.067) this season but has a .350 career average (7-for-20) against Marquis.

2. Cincinnati is 8-for-19 with runners in scoring position over the first two games of the series.

3. Chicago LHP Zac Rosscup made his season debut Tuesday after being recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Reds 4