Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds have matched their longest losing streak of the season but they could be without two key players entering the opener of a four-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Shortstop Zack Cozart injured his right knee in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over Philadelphia, one day after second baseman Brandon Phillips suffered a mild groin strain.

Cozart, who was hurt while trying to beat out a ground ball, underwent an MRI exam Wednesday but manager Bryan Price said a trip to the disabled list is inevitable. “The thing with Cozy was one of the worst things I’ve seen,” said teammate Skip Schumaker. “I‘m hoping for the best but I‘m not so sure it’s going to be too good.” Chicago earned a split of a two-game interleague series at Detroit, rebounding from its first road shutout loss since September 2014 with a 12-3 drubbing on Wednesday. Miguel Montero broke out of a 5-for-52 slump with a three-run homer among his three hits and Chris Coghlan added a three-run blast as the Cubs amassed a season-high run total.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 3.29 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (0-1, 4.19)

Lorenzen registered his third consecutive no-decision since he was moved back into the rotation, giving up three runs and six hits over six innings in a 9-7 loss to San Diego. The 23-year-old rookie has permitted only six runs over 19 1/3 innings over his last three turns, but continues to struggle with his control, walking 12 in that span. Lorenzen is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three road appearances (two starts).

Wada had his worst outing since coming off the disabled list last month, lasting only 3 2/3 innings and allowing five runs and nine hits in a 7-5 setback at Washington. The 34-year-old Japan native permitted a total of four runs over his first three starts, although he has yet to make it through the sixth inning. Wada did not factor in the decision versus the Reds last year, holding them to one unearned run over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is 4-1 against the Reds this season, scoring at least five runs in each of the victories.

2. Reds 3B Todd Frazier is 12-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who had his 12-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday, has reached base safely in 17 straight games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 2