Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs haven’t won a season series from the Cincinnati Reds since 2009, but they’ve dominated their National League Central rivals thus far this year. The Cubs aim for their sixth victory in seven meetings when the teams continue their four-game series Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Chicago won 6-3 the series opener behind Miguel Montero’s second three-run homer in as many games and a stellar showing from its bullpen. The Cubs have scored at least five runs in each of their five victories against the Reds and have put up 18 in two straight wins after being blanked 6-0 at Detroit on Tuesday. Cincinnati managed only six hits in the opener while being denied a season-best fifth consecutive victory. The Reds’ lineup has been depleted by injuries, with shortstop Zack Cozart (knee) lost for the season while center fielder Billy Hamilton (wrist) and second baseman Brandon Phillips (groin) both missed the series opener.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.64 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-2, 2.76)

Cueto missed one turn in the rotation late last month but has been strong in two starts since returning, allowing two runs - one earned - over 13 innings. He was dominant last time out, registering nine strikeouts over seven scoreless frames to beat San Diego on Sunday. The 29-year-old has had mixed results against the Cubs, going 9-8 with a 3.24 ERA in 22 career meetings - including a 5-5 mark and 3.05 ERA in 13 starts at Wrigley Field.

Hammel has recorded quality starts in seven of his last eight outings and has won two straight starts. The 32-year-old has allowed three runs in 14 2/3 innings over his last two turns, recording 18 strikeouts while issuing only two walks. Hammel, who hasn’t faced Cincinnati since 2011, is 0-1 with a 5.22 ERA in five games (four starts) against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games but is 2-for-18 with five strikeouts versus Cueto.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto has hit .217 against the Cubs over the last two seasons after batting .289 against them over the previous seven campaigns.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler is 11-for-30 with four multi-hit efforts during his seven-game hitting streak and is 3-for-9 versus Cueto.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Cubs 2