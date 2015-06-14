Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs and the visiting Cincinnati Reds wrap up their four-game series Sunday after splitting consecutive one-run contests. The Cubs pulled out a 4-3 victory Saturday on Starlin Castro’s game-ending single in the ninth, and their 16-11 mark in one-run games has kept them afloat in the National League Central.

The Reds have played better of late, winning five of their last seven, and rallied to tie Saturday’s game after a rain delay of nearly three hours before Castro’s heroics. Chicago has taken two of three in the series and six of eight against the Reds this season as it aims to win the season series for the first time since 2009. The Cubs are six games above .500 despite the struggles of presumed ace Jon Lester, who looks to get back on track Sunday. Chicago has lost four straight games Lester has started, scoring a total of seven runs in those contests with two shutouts.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (5-4, 3.53 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-5, 4.25)

DeSclafani has won three straight starts and recorded quality starts in three of his last four outings. The 25-year-old held Philadelphia to two runs over 6 1/3 innings in his last turn, piling up a season-high seven strikeouts after totaling one over his previous two outings. DeSclafani is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts against the Cubs and split a pair of meetings in April.

Lester had a streak of seven straight quality starts before getting roughed up in his last two outings, allowing 11 runs in 9 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old matched his shortest outing of the season last time out, lasting only 4 1/3 innings and surrendering nine hits and two walks. Lester faced the Reds twice in April but didn’t get a decision either time, allowing six runs in six innings at Wrigley Field and giving up three runs in six frames with a season-high 10 strikeouts at Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C Miguel Montero has homered in three of the past four games and is 2-for-4 with a home run versus DeSclafani but typically sits in favor of David Ross when Lester is on the mound.

2. Reds C Brayan Pena is 8-for-22 against Lester.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo is 0-for-9 in the past two games and is 0-for-8 with two strikeouts against DeSclafani.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Reds 3