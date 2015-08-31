Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs halted a four-game skid in epic fashion and attempt to ride the momentum into Monday’s contest against the visiting Cincinnati Reds. Chicago hurler Jake Arrieta tossed a no-hitter in Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Cubs moved 5 1/2 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the battle for the National League’s second wild card.

Third baseman Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer in Sunday’s contest — his fourth blast in the past 12 games. Chicago has scored just eight runs over its last five games and has scored two or fewer runs in six of the past seven contests. The struggling Reds have lost five of their last six games and 14 of their last 16 contests. First baseman Joey Votto is 6-for-10 with a homer over the past three contests and has reached base in each of his last 19 games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (3-8, 5.46 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (6-6, 4.11)

Lorenzen was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday and will start in place of struggling David Holmberg, who was optioned to the same club after losing four straight starts. Lorenzen is 0-6 over his last eight major-league starts and was demoted after allowing seven runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings Aug. 11 against San Diego. He has started against the Cubs twice this season and is 0-1 with an 8.68 ERA.

Hendricks is winless in his last three outings and fell to San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up four runs and five hits in six innings. He is 4-4 with a 4.56 ERA in 14 road starts. Hendricks is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in two 2015 starts against Cincinnati and 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA in four career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler was 5-for-12 with two doubles and two walks during the three-game series with the Dodgers.

2. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier is 9-for-24 with four multiple-hit outings over the past six games.

3. Chicago INF Starlin Castro had three hits Sunday and is 10-for-25 over his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 4