Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have shown a penchant for grinding out victories when they don’t have their best stuff, and they’ll try to eke out a series win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds in the rubber match of a three-game set Wednesday. The Cubs evened the series with a 5-4 victory Tuesday behind rookie Kyle Schwarber’s go-ahead, two-run blast to pad their lead for the National League’s second wild card.

The win was just the second in seven games for the Cubs, who scored all of their runs with two outs and clinched the season series against the Reds for the first time since 2009. Cincinnati was unable to nail down consecutive victories for the first time since Aug. 12-13 and has not won a series since taking two of three at St. Louis from July 27-29. Reds rookie right-hander Raisel Iglesias makes his Wrigley Field debut and his second start against the Cubs after allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision July 21. Cincinnati has been shut out in three of Iglesias’ last five starts and has scored one run or fewer in five of his last seven outings.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (3-6, 3.92 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-6, 3.42)

Iglesias posted his sixth straight quality start last time out but was dealt another tough-luck loss. The 25-year-old Cuban struck out 10 and allowed three runs over seven innings in a 5-0 loss at Milwaukee. He has racked up 23 strikeouts in his last two starts but has found himself on the wrong end of a shutouts both times.

Hammel has been inconsistent in the second half, posting a 5.40 ERA over his last seven starts. The 32-year-old was outdueled by Clayton Kershaw in his last turn, allowing three runs over five-plus innings in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. Hammel is 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA in seven games (six starts) against the Reds, including a pair of no-decisions this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs on Tuesday and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .362 over that stretch.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto homered Tuesday and is 19-for-52 with 17 walks in 15 games against the Cubs this season.

3. Cincinnati SS Eugenio Suarez has homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 3