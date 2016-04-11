Preview: Reds at Cubs

Optimism always seems to reign on opening day at Wrigley Field, but perhaps never more than it will for the Chicago Cubs’ home opener Monday against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are coming off a trip to the National League Championship Series and have opened a promising campaign with a 5-1 road trip, but will face a tough test against the Reds team that is off to a 5-1 start of its own.

While the Reds’ hot start is surprising from a team that lost 98 games a year ago, the Cubs are expected to contend for their first World Series title since 1908, and the atmosphere for the home opener should reflect that. “It’s a special time in Chicago, obviously for Cubs fans but also for us,” Cubs ace Jake Arrieta told reporters. “It’s what you live for. Starting a season off like we have and going home to play in front of your home crowd is a special feeling.” Arrieta earned the win and blasted a two-run homer in the series finale at Arizona on Sunday, and left-hander Jon Lester tries to follow his lead Monday at Wrigley Field, where he was 7-9 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 starts last season. The Reds have lost nine of their last 13 at Wrigley but took two of three in their most recent trip there last season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (1-0, 1.29)

Finnegan was one of a trio of prospects who came over from Kansas City in the Johnny Cueto deal last season. The 22-year-old worked exclusively out of the bullpen with the Royals but made four starts for the Reds following the trade and earned a spot in the rotation this spring. He pitched well in his 2016 debut, striking out nine and holding the Phillies to two runs and three hits over six innings in a no-decision.

Lester had a bit of an uneven campaign in his first season with the Cubs, but got his second year with the club off to a great start. The 32-year-old limited the Angels to one run and four hits over seven innings with four strikeouts to win his season debut. Lester made four starts against the Reds last season, going 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez went hitless in the season opener but is 10-for-20 with four homers and nine RBIs in five games since.

2. The Cubs have lost their last five home openers.

3. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton, who is hitting .143 this season, is 4-for-5 against Lester.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 2