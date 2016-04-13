Preview: Reds at Cubs

John Lackey got plenty of support from the bullpen and the Chicago Cubs’ potent lineup in his first start with his new club, but hopes to pull more of the weight when they continue a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Lackey looks to add to his strong records against the Reds and at Wrigley Field as Chicago aims to claim its third straight series victory to begin the season.

The Cubs are 6-1 for the first time since 1998 after Addison Russell’s three-run blast in the eighth inning lifted them to a 5-3 win in Monday’s series opener. The Reds’ bullpen let a game get away for the second time in four contests and Cincinnati will hope for a deep outing from Alfredo Simon, who left with the lead in his season debut before the bullpen gave up four runs in the eighth. Chicago managed only three hits Monday, but two of them were big ones – Jason Heyward’s two-run single and Russell’s go-ahead blast. The Cubs have won 17 of the past 23 meetings with the Reds dating to the 2014 season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (1-0, 9.00)

Simon won a career-high 15 games for the Reds in 2014 and flashed some of that same form in his season debut after spending last year with Detroit. The 34-year-old struck out seven and allowed two runs – one earned – over five innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday. Simon has stymied the Cubs over the years, going 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA in 15 games (five starts).

Lackey was not sharp in his Cubs debut on Thursday, allowing six runs and eight hits over six innings, but the bats backed him up in a 14-6 win at Arizona. The 37-year-old hopes to fare better in his first start as a Cub at Wrigley Field, where he is 1-1 with a 1.32 ERA in two career starts. Lackey has faced the Reds nine times – eight in the past two seasons – and is 3-2 with a 2.75 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-15 with two homers versus Simon.

2. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart, who has hit safely in all five games he has played, left Monday’s game with tightness in his right quad and is considered questionable for Wednesday.

3. Chicago has drawn at least seven walks three times this season and entered play Tuesday with an MLB-best 38 free passes.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Reds 4