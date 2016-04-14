Preview: Reds at Cubs

The runs have come in bunches for Chicago in the first two contests of their three-game set with the visiting Cincinnati Reds, and it’s up to Cuban right-hander Raisel Iglesias to try and quiet the Cubs’ potent lineup in Thursday’s series finale. Chicago has scored multiple runs in five innings while claiming the first two meetings, including a 9-2 victory Wednesday.

The Cubs are 7-1 for the first time since 1985 and have outscored opponents 56-20, so it will be no easy task for Iglesias to slow them down. One of the keys will be avoiding free passes, as Chicago drew a season-high 10 walks in Wednesday’s game and leads the majors with 48 bases on balls this season. The Reds need a strong outing from Iglesias after starter Alfredo Simon was knocked out in the first inning Wednesday, further taxing a bullpen that squandered a late lead in the series opener. The Cubs have won 18 of the past 24 meetings with the Reds dating to 2014.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (0-0, 1.50)

Iglesias has put together two solid outings to start the season, allowing two runs over six innings in a no-decision on opening day and limiting Pittsburgh to one run over 5 2/3 frames in a win Saturday. The 26-year-old Cuban has racked up 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings with only two walks. Iglesias faced the Cubs twice last season and received no-decisions in both outings despite allowing only four runs over 12 2/3 innings.

Hammel’s offseason adjustments seemed to pay off in his 2016 debut, as he limited Arizona to one run and four hits over six innings in a no-decision Friday. The 33-year-old struck out six, walked three and allowed only one extra-base hit. Hammel is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Reds and won his only decision in four starts against Cincinnati last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Current Cubs players are a combined 5-for-39 with 13 strikeouts versus Iglesias.

2. Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez has five multi-hit games this season and is 4-for-8 in his career against Hammel.

3. Chicago RF Jason Heyward has hit safely in six straight games and seven of eight this season.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Cubs 3