Preview: Reds at Cubs

The visiting Cincinnati Reds have proven the perfect cure for all that ails Chicago, and the Cubs hope to continue that trend Tuesday in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Chicago snapped a four-game skid with a 10-4 win the series opener, improving to 10-1 in the season series.

The Cubs belted three home runs in the opener and have slugged 27 against the Reds this season, outscoring Cincinnati 46-16 over the past five meetings. Chicago hopes to continue the offensive outburst in support of right-hander John Lackey, who is 5-3 with a 1.86 ERA in nine career starts at Wrigley Field, including a 4-2 mark and a 2.01 ERA in seven home starts this season. Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan will face the Cubs for the third time this season and has allowed seven runs over 10 2/3 innings, drawing a no-decision April 11 in Chicago and taking the loss April 21 at Cincinnati. Reds starters are 0-8 with a 9.52 ERA against the Cubs this year.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (3-7, 4.48 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (7-4, 3.27)

Finnegan has lost three straight starts and is coming off the worst outing of his young career. The 23-year-old was rocked for eight runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings Thursday at Washington, and he continued to struggle with his command. Finnegan issued five walks against the Nationals and has walked three or more in seven of his last eight starts.

Lackey has posted quality starts in 11 of his last 12 outings, with the one exception an ugly performance at Miami in which he allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. Despite his steady performance, the Cubs have lost the last three games Lackey has started, though he didn’t get a decision in Thursday’s 4-3 loss against the New York Mets. The 37-year-old is 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, who is batting .455 with 18 runs, nine walks, eight homers and 20 RBIs in 11 games against the Reds this season, left Monday’s game with a lower left leg contusion after a collision in the outfield.

2. Reds OF Adam Duvall has recorded at least one RBI in five straight games.

3. Chicago RF Jason Heyward is 14-for-32 during a seven-game hitting streak against the Reds, and all three of his multi-RBI games at home this season have come against Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: Cubs 8, Reds 5